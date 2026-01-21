Trump Greenland news LIVE: Trump 'needs' Greenland for ‘international security'; Carney gets standing ovation at WEF
- 8 Mins agoTrump says he has saved NATO from 'ash heap of history'
- 15 Mins agoWhy does Trump ‘need’ Greenland? POTUS reveals
- 24 Mins agoZelensky 'worried' over Greenland row
- 32 Mins agoWhat France's Macron said on Trump's threats
- 38 Mins agoEU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland plan
- 45 Mins agoCanada's Carney receives standing ovation at Davos summit
- 52 Mins agoWhen will Trump speak at World Economic Forum?
- 54 Mins agoUS President Trump leaves for Davos
Trump Greenland news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said that he 'needs' Greenland "national security and also for the international security" as European leaders promised an "unflinching" response. Meanwhile, Canada's Mark Carney received a standing ovation at the Davos summit. The annual forum is taking place amid major disruptions across the world. Trump's visit comes as relations between the US and its European partners remain tense over his threat to take control of Greenland, as well as the tariff threats that followed.
What is WEF?
The WEF is a think tank and event organiser based in the Swiss city of Geneva. Over time, the gathering has developed into a forum that covers topics ranging from economic inequality and climate change to technology, global cooperation, competition, and conflict.
The summit takes place at a conference centre in Davos, an Alpine town in Switzerland known for its ski resort and a population of about 10,000. It has hosted the WEF summit every January since 1971.
Who will attend the Davos summit?
Organisers say a record number of almost 400 senior political figures are attending. This includes more than 60 heads of state and government, along with close to 850 chairpersons and chief executives from many of the world’s leading companies.
At the top of the programme is Trump, who is due to speak on Wednesday. Several cabinet members and senior advisers are also taking part, including secretary of state Marco Rubio, treasury secretary Scott Bessent, and special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Those attending include French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Organisers also say the event will see 55 economy and finance ministers, 33 foreign affairs ministers, 34 trade, commerce, and industry ministers, along with 11 central bank governors.
Trump is also seeking to hold a meeting of his ‘Board of Peace’ on Gaza during the annual event, according to a report by Bloomberg News.
Trump vs European leaders over Greenland
A day before travelling to the World Economic Forum, Trump mocked European leaders, as he prepared to take centre stage over the future of the autonomous Danish territory.
However, leaders at the Swiss ski resort have united in response to Trump's ‘America First’ stance. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to stand up to "bullies", while the European Union said it would deliver an "unflinching" reply.
Trump argues that Greenland, which is mineral-rich, is important for US and NATO security against Russia and China.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that Trump could push relations between the US and the European Union into a "downward spiral".
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has tried to limit his country’s reliance on Washington after Trump suggested it should become the 51st US state, received a standing ovation at Davos for his position.
Trump says he has saved NATO from 'ash heap of history'
Trump Greenland news live updates: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that NATO still exists because of his actions. His comments came as European leaders met in Davos and promised an "unflinching" response to his threats to take over Greenland.
“No single person, or President, has done more for NATO than President Donald J. Trump. If I didn't come along, there would be no NATO right now!!! It would have been in the ash heap of History. Sad, but TRUE!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, as the Greenland issue unsettled the transatlantic defence alliance.
Why does Trump 'need' Greenland? POTUS reveals
Trump Greenland news live updates: In an interview with News Nation, US President Donald Trump revealed why he ‘needs’ Greenland. He said that it is particularly due to the location of the region and it is for both national as well as “international security”.
“It's located in such a place that is literally so important for national security when you come to Russia, when you come to China, a lot of Chinese boats, a lot of Russian, you know, ships, military ships. It's in a location that is very important for our national security and also for the international security of the world, literally. It's a very big piece of land.,” he said.
Zelensky 'worried' over Greenland row
Trump Greenland news live updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he was concerned that US President Donald Trump's effort to take Greenland could be drawing attention away from Russia's invasion, which is nearing its fourth year.
“I’m worried about any loss of focus during a full-scale war,” Zelensky told reporters.
He said the situation around Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, and the conflict in Ukraine should not be treated as “interchangeable”.
What France's Macron said on Trump's threats
Trump Greenland news live updates: Before raising concerns, French President Emmanuel Macron opened his speech with a joke: “It's a time of peace, stability and predictability.”
He then warned major powers against what he described as a return to modern forms of colonial ambition. “It’s a shift towards a world without rules. Where international law is trampled underfoot and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest, and imperial ambitions are resurfacing.”
He went on to criticise the Trump administration, condemning “competition from the United States of America, through trade agreements that undermine our export interests, demand maximum concessions, and openly aim to weaken and subordinate Europe, combined with an endless accumulation of new tariffs that are fundamentally unacceptable, even more so when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty.”
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland plan
Trump Greenland news live updates: European leaders set clear limits over Greenland on Tuesday, promising an "unflinching" reply to threats from Washington. This came as US President Donald Trump said he was willing to hold a meeting in Davos about his plans to take over the autonomous Danish territory.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the US tariffs a "mistake". Speaking to a gathering of global business and political leaders, she said they could trigger a spiral that would only benefit Europe’s rivals. "So our response will be unflinching, united and proportional," she said.
Canada's Mark Carney receives standing ovation at Davos summit
Trump Greenland news live updates: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech was met with a standing ovation as he announced support for Denmark over the Greenland issue and stood against the US.
“Stop invoking the ‘rules-based international order’ as though it still functions as advertised,” Carney said. “Call the system what it is: a period where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as a weapon of coercion.”
When will Trump speak at World Economic Forum?
Trump Greenland news live updates: The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 is taking place in Davos, Switzerland. The event is expected to bring together nearly 3,000 participants from more than 130 countries.
Donald Trump is set to speak on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. His appearance is listed as a special session in the official Davos schedule.
US President leaves for Davos
Trump Greenland news live updates: US President Donald Trump has left for Davos for a showdown with European leaders as his bid to seize Greenland threatens to tear the transatlantic alliance apart.
"I'm going to a beautiful place in Switzerland where I'm sure I'm very happily awaited for," Trump said with a smile at a White House briefing to mark his first year back in power, before leaving for Davos.