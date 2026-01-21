‘Settled 8 wars, including India-Pakistan’: Donald Trump at Davos

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim of solving eight international wars, including India-Pakistan conflict last year, during his one year of presidency. US President Donald Trump delivers a special address during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 21, 2026. The World Economic Forum takes place in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (AFP)

The US President made the remark in an address at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“I am now working on this war for one year during which time I settled eight other wars, (including) India-Pakistan. I have settled other wars that were. Vladimir Putin called me... Armenia-Azerbaijan. He said that I can't believe you settled that. They were going on for 35 years,” Trump said in the special address at the WEF meeting.

Trump has so far repeated claims of mediating the India-Pakistan war for dozens of times, despite India categorically denying any mediation attempts by Washington.

The US President also reiterated his claims on Greenland, but added that the US won't use force over the territory. He said Greenland was not land but a massive piece of ice, which lies between the US, China and Russia.