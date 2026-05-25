Garden Grove chemical incident update: California lawmakers urge Trump to approve federal emergency declaration

California lawmakers have intensified pressure on the federal government over the ongoing toxic chemical emergency at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove. Congressman Derek Tran and Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla formally urged President Donald Trump to approve a federal emergency declaration.

Water is sprayed on a damaged tank at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove, Calif., on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)(AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

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Last week, a tank containing MMA began to undergo a spike in temperature, which sparked the problem in the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove.

The tank started to swell at one point, and "it got to a point where it does what we call a BLEVE, which is a 'boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion,'" Covey said on Friday afternoon.

Evacuation orders were issued for areas north of Garden Grove Boulevard, east of Springdale Avenue, west of Dale Street, and south of Orangewood Avenue.

The Los Angeles Times reported that four shelters that have been set up to help with the evacuation at Huntington Beach, La Palma, Anaheim, and Fountain Valley are all full now.

Read more: Garden Grove chemical incident update: Fire official admits 'we did put people in harm’s way' as evacuations continue

Call for a federal emergency

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{{^usCountry}} Gov. Gavin Newsom and three federal legislators have urged the Trump administration to declare the chemical incident in Garden Grove a disaster. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gov. Gavin Newsom and three federal legislators have urged the Trump administration to declare the chemical incident in Garden Grove a disaster. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} US Representative Derek Tran (D-Orange) signed a letter with Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla urging that the federal government give additional resources in response to the event, which entered its fourth day on Sunday. Tran shared a copy of the letter on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US Representative Derek Tran (D-Orange) signed a letter with Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla urging that the federal government give additional resources in response to the event, which entered its fourth day on Sunday. Tran shared a copy of the letter on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a letter addressed to Trump, the lawmakers said the “Western Incident” at the aerospace facility remained unresolved and posed “an imminent threat of a toxic chemical leakage or explosion.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a letter addressed to Trump, the lawmakers said the “Western Incident” at the aerospace facility remained unresolved and posed “an imminent threat of a toxic chemical leakage or explosion.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The letter stated that approximately 40,000 residents and numerous businesses had already been impacted by evacuations triggered by the incident’s “extreme flammability and acute risks to public health.” The lawmakers requested expedited federal assistance and protective measures for Orange County communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The letter stated that approximately 40,000 residents and numerous businesses had already been impacted by evacuations triggered by the incident’s “extreme flammability and acute risks to public health.” The lawmakers requested expedited federal assistance and protective measures for Orange County communities. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Stanton evacuation update: Orange County orders reissued after Garden Grove chemical leak

"The severity of this disaster requires additional coordination"

"The severity of this disaster requires additional coordination and federal support. Therefore, we urge you to expeditiously approve California’s request for an Emergency Declaration and to provide emergency protective measures and direct federal assistance under the public assistance program for Orange County

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According to a news release from Newsom, the declaration would enable the federal government to assist state and local governments with emergency protection measures through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“California doesn’t wait for disaster to unfold; we act early to protect lives and communities,” Newsom said.

He continued, “Working together with our local and federal partners, we’re strengthening our ability to respond quickly and effectively in Garden Grove and across the surrounding communities and ensuring that first responders have the resources they need to keep people safe.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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