Rep. Adam Schiff makes runoff in Democratic primary for US Senate in California

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 06, 2024 10:28 AM IST

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff will advance to the general election in California’s open Senate primary.

AP, CNN and NBC News forecast that Democratic House member, Rep. Adam Schiff will proceed to the November runoff election for the open Senate seats in California.

US Representative and 2024 US Senate candidate Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, wears an "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballot during the presidential primary at a polling location in Burbank, California, on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)
Under California’s open primary system, candidates from all parties appear together on a single ballot, and the two candidates with the highest number of votes advance to the general election, whichever party they are hailing from.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The opponent Schiff will compete against in the runoff remains undecided.

ALSO READ| Who is Jason Palmer, lesser known democrat who defeated Joe Biden in American Samoa caucuses?

With 17% of votes tallied, Republican Steve Garvey, an ex-baseball luminary, holds second place, while Democratic Rep. Katie Porter trails in third.

{This is a developing story. Stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

