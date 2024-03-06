Rep. Adam Schiff makes runoff in Democratic primary for US Senate in California

AP, CNN and NBC News forecast that Democratic House member, Rep. Adam Schiff will proceed to the November runoff election for the open Senate seats in California. US Representative and 2024 US Senate candidate Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, wears an "I Voted" sticker after casting his ballot during the presidential primary at a polling location in Burbank, California, on Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

Under California’s open primary system, candidates from all parties appear together on a single ballot, and the two candidates with the highest number of votes advance to the general election, whichever party they are hailing from.

The opponent Schiff will compete against in the runoff remains undecided.

With 17% of votes tallied, Republican Steve Garvey, an ex-baseball luminary, holds second place, while Democratic Rep. Katie Porter trails in third.

