Rep. Adam Schiff makes runoff in Democratic primary for US Senate in California
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff will advance to the general election in California’s open Senate primary.
AP, CNN and NBC News forecast that Democratic House member, Rep. Adam Schiff will proceed to the November runoff election for the open Senate seats in California.
Under California’s open primary system, candidates from all parties appear together on a single ballot, and the two candidates with the highest number of votes advance to the general election, whichever party they are hailing from.
The opponent Schiff will compete against in the runoff remains undecided.
ALSO READ| Who is Jason Palmer, lesser known democrat who defeated Joe Biden in American Samoa caucuses?
With 17% of votes tallied, Republican Steve Garvey, an ex-baseball luminary, holds second place, while Democratic Rep. Katie Porter trails in third.
{This is a developing story. Stay tuned with us for the latest updates}