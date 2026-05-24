Garden Grove chemical incident update: Fire official admits 'we did put people in harm’s way' as evacuations continue

In Orange County, a sizable pressurized tank containing a hazardous chemical is in danger of blowing up or leaking, and authorities say they have very few options.

A pressurized tank at a GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove poses explosion risks as firefighters work to cool the tank and lead evacuations. REUTERS/David Swanson(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Craig Covey, a division commander for the Orange County Fire Authority, stated that by Friday night, firefighters were making headway in cooling the chemical tank's temperature to about 61 degrees, with 50 degrees as the target.

However, during an afternoon update on Saturday, Covey said emergency teams discovered that earlier drone readings suggesting the tanks were stabilizing turned out to be misleading, forcing responders to reassess the danger level around the site.

The incident, which has triggered evacuations across Orange County given the unstable chemical tanks at a GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove.

Authorities are looking at a mass evacuation stretching to thousands in California.

Read more: Stanton evacuation update: Orange County orders reissued after Garden Grove chemical leak

“We did put people in harm's way last night”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “With that intel and working with the chemist from the emergency response team from the manufacturer, we made a call last night to go back offensive,” Covey said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With that intel and working with the chemist from the emergency response team from the manufacturer, we made a call last night to go back offensive,” Covey said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} After a wave of relief from Friday night's news, emergency teams later learned that drone-based readings failed to accurately measure the internal temperature of the liquid inside the compromised tank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a wave of relief from Friday night's news, emergency teams later learned that drone-based readings failed to accurately measure the internal temperature of the liquid inside the compromised tank. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Going back offensive, we did put people in harm’s way last night with support of the chemist team, that emergency response team, and our members,” Covey said during the briefing while explaining that firefighters re-entered the danger zone in an attempt to neutralize a volatile 15,000-gallon tank before conditions worsened further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Going back offensive, we did put people in harm’s way last night with support of the chemist team, that emergency response team, and our members,” Covey said during the briefing while explaining that firefighters re-entered the danger zone in an attempt to neutralize a volatile 15,000-gallon tank before conditions worsened further. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Firefighters then entered the hazardous zone directly to inspect gauges hidden beneath cooling water streams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Firefighters then entered the hazardous zone directly to inspect gauges hidden beneath cooling water streams. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Once inside, crews reportedly confirmed the tank’s internal temperature had reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit and was continuing to climb by approximately one degree per hour.

“That’s the bad news,” Covey said during the update.

Read more: Santa Clarita Valencia fire update: Blaze seen near Auto Center Court after Knight Fire scare; chilling videos emerge

Evacuations and emergency measures continue across affected areas

On Thursday, a tank containing MMA began to undergo a spike in temperature, which sparked the Garden Grove chemical leak. The tank started to swell at one point, and "it got to a point where it does what we call a BLEVE, which is a 'boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion,'" Covey said on Friday afternoon.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The cause of the chemical tank's temperature rise is unknown.

Authorities have maintained evacuation zones around portions of Garden Grove as emergency teams continue monitoring tank temperatures and evaluating containment strategies.

The regions north of Garden Grove Boulevard, east of Springdale Avenue, west of Dale Street, and south of Orangewood Avenue were all under evacuation orders.

Four shelters in Huntington Beach, La Palma, Anaheim and Fountain Valley have been opened to aid in the evacuation, according to the Los Angeles Times.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON