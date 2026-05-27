Gavin Newsom calls Ted Cruz ‘Chevron Cruz’ in viral AI ‘good boy’ dog photo

California Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Texas Senator Ted Cruz with a viral AI-generated image that portrayed the Republican lawmaker as a dog, escalating an ongoing political feud over energy policies and fuel prices.

The feud erupted after Cruz criticized California’s gas prices and energy policies in a social media jab aimed at Newsom.(X/ @GovPressOffice)

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The exchange began after Cruz took aim at California’s gas prices and criticized the state’s energy policies in a social media post directed at Newsom.

“The problem isn’t Chevron, it’s California’s stupid energy policies…,” Cruz wrote while blaming the state’s leadership for high fuel costs.

Newsom responded with an AI-generated image depicting Cruz as a loyal dog tied to oil giant Chevron. Alongside the image, the California governor wrote: “Chevron Cruz is a good boy.”

AI post fuels online political feud

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{{^usCountry}} The AI-generated image gained traction online, with social media users reacting to Newsom’s sarcastic jab at the Texas senator. TMZ noted that the California governor and his communications team have increasingly leaned into aggressive, meme-style political messaging on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The AI-generated image gained traction online, with social media users reacting to Newsom’s sarcastic jab at the Texas senator. TMZ noted that the California governor and his communications team have increasingly leaned into aggressive, meme-style political messaging on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The outlet also compared the approach to the online tactics often associated with Donald Trump, particularly the use of provocative visuals and blunt rhetoric designed to generate viral engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outlet also compared the approach to the online tactics often associated with Donald Trump, particularly the use of provocative visuals and blunt rhetoric designed to generate viral engagement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Trump drew attention after sharing a bizarre AI-generated “No RINOS” image on social media. The digitally created image referenced the acronym “RINO,” or “Republican In Name Only,” a term commonly used by hardline conservatives to criticize Republicans viewed as insufficiently loyal to Trump’s political agenda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Trump drew attention after sharing a bizarre AI-generated “No RINOS” image on social media. The digitally created image referenced the acronym “RINO,” or “Republican In Name Only,” a term commonly used by hardline conservatives to criticize Republicans viewed as insufficiently loyal to Trump’s political agenda. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this year, Trump sparked backlash after reposting AI-created visuals depicting himself in papal-style attire shortly after renewed public debate surrounding the Vatican and the future of the Catholic Church.

Also Read: Gavin Newsom's wife blasts Trump for ‘disrespecting’ Norah O’Donnell during 60 Minutes interview, ‘Culture of misogyny’

Then in April, Trump shared an AI-generated image that appeared to portray him as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick man. Trump later deleted the post and reportedly said the image had actually been intended to depict him as a doctor rather than a religious figure.

The Mirror US reported that Pope Leo XIV recently warned against unchecked AI development in his first encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas.” The Pope reportedly criticized the growing use of AI in warfare and argued that irreversible life-and-death decisions should never be handed to artificial intelligence systems.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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