Ted Cruz claims saying ‘Christ is King’ is antisemitic, sparks backlash; ‘is he Christian?’
Ted Cruz faces backlash after claiming some people use “Christ is King” online as an antisemitic code targeting Jews. Cruz is a Southern Baptist Christian.
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has sparked a backlash on social media after he claimed in an interview that the way some people say, "Christ is King" is antisemitic and a "code word" for "I hate the Jews." Cruz made the remarks at an interview with CBN News, a Christian TV channel.
Cruz said that the phrase "Christ is King" has spread on social media, especially among far-right groups like Nick Sortor's groypers, as a way to assert Christian dominance over the Jews. Cruz said that though he agrees with the phrase itself, he finds himself at odds with how the phrase is used on social media to attack Jews.
"I agree with the statement Christ is King," Cruz said. "Although it is being used online in a way that is meant to say, 'screw you, Jew.' They're attacking Jews and they end with "Christ is King" to make it sound like somehow there's a biblical basis for attacking Jews."
The comments, however, sparked backlash against Cruz, who is a Southern Baptist Christian himself. Many on social media hit out at him for the remark, accusing Cruz of being anti-Christian.
Remark Sparks Backlash
“Ted Cruz, who claims to be a Christian, although hardly acts like it, now wants to classify the obviously Christian saying ‘Christ is king to be ’antisemitic' and an ‘attack on Jews,’” wrote one. “I really hope by now y’all can see where this is heading.”
“Ted Cruz is worried about you saying the phrase 'Christ is King' and offending people because it’s apparently being used in an antisemitic way,” one user wrote. “Cruz claims the phrase is being used as an ‘anti-Jewish code’ to target Jews. What happened to Ted Cruz?”
"My God.. he is so stupid Ted Cruz now says the phrase 'Christ Is King' is a Groyper Rallying Cry, which sparks images of the Crusade with pitchforks in hand," wrote one.
“Ted Cruz is a liar. We’re about to go get a bullhorn and go on a Christ is King First Amendment tour,” wrote one.
“This is a sitting US Senator judging the intent of a genuine expression of Christian faith as an act of hatred. Using the actions or words of a small group he disagrees with, he lumps everyone who declares Christ is King into a hate group,'” said another.
Also read: Did Trump ignore Ted Cruz mid-speech? President seen whispering to Rubio at White House event
Details On Ted Cruz's Christian Background
Ted Cruz was raised Southern Baptist after his Cuban immigrant father, Rafael, converted from Catholicism to evangelical Christianity in 1975. Growing up in Houston, he attended evangelical private schools like Second Baptist School.
Cruz launched his 2016 presidential bid at Liberty University, and worships at Houston's First Baptist Church. His preacher father, now pastoring in Dallas, influenced his conservative Christian stance on issues like religious liberty.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More