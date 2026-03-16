Ted Cruz claims saying ‘Christ is King’ is antisemitic, sparks backlash; ‘is he Christian?’

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has sparked a backlash on social media after he claimed in an interview that the way some people say, "Christ is King" is antisemitic and a "code word" for "I hate the Jews." Cruz made the remarks at an interview with CBN News, a Christian TV channel. Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, in the Senate Subway of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 4. (Bloomberg)

Cruz said that the phrase "Christ is King" has spread on social media, especially among far-right groups like Nick Sortor's groypers, as a way to assert Christian dominance over the Jews. Cruz said that though he agrees with the phrase itself, he finds himself at odds with how the phrase is used on social media to attack Jews.

"I agree with the statement Christ is King," Cruz said. "Although it is being used online in a way that is meant to say, 'screw you, Jew.' They're attacking Jews and they end with "Christ is King" to make it sound like somehow there's a biblical basis for attacking Jews."

The comments, however, sparked backlash against Cruz, who is a Southern Baptist Christian himself. Many on social media hit out at him for the remark, accusing Cruz of being anti-Christian.