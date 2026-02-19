Genesis Reid: Who is Adrienne Reid? Mother charged as Enterprise child remains missing

The case of a missing two-year-old in Enterprise, Alabama, has led to the mother being charged with misreporting the incident. Adrienne Reid (L) and Genesis Reid (R). (Enterprise Police Department)

Genesis Reid, the two-year-old child of Adrianne Reid, was reported missing on February 16, Monday around 3am. The Enterprise Police Department determined after an investigation that the child had not been seen for weeks, determining that Adrianne Reid misreported the incident. She has been arrested without a bond, local Fox affiliate Fox 10 reported.

Police are still searching for Genesis Reid, and local media reported that on Wednesday, cadaver dogs were deployed to search for the missing two-year-old.

The Enterprise Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday at 4:30pm ET where they provided an update on the case. The police confirmed that cadaver K9 dogs were deployed around the house from where Genesis Reid lived with mother, Adrianne Reid.

Who is 'Moriah'? The Enterprise Police Department said they are looking for a woman named 'Moriah,' Black female, in relation to the missing case. The department clarified that the woman is only a person of interest and is not being named a suspect in the case. However, she may have “key information” on Genesis Reid.

Also read: Lil Poppa sickle cell anemia in focus after rapper dies at 25; ‘he was always in pain’

Adrianne Reid is the “only known suspect" in the case, as of now. She remains in jail misreporting the incident.

"Adrienne Reid is the only person who knows where Genesis Reid is," Coffee County District Attorney James Tarbox said Wednesday. Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said: “Our focus has not shifted. Our mission remains clear — to locate Genesis and bring her home." Moore added that

Adrianne Reid is being held at the Coffee County Jail.