Lil Poppa sickle cell anemia in focus after rapper dies at 25; ‘he was always in pain’

Rapper Lil Poppa or Janarious Mykel Wheeler died at 25. The Jacksonville, Florida born rapper's death was confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia to TMZ. However, a cause of death was not provided, sparking discussions among fans given the rapper's young age. Lil Poppa died at the age of 25. (X/@rapalert6)

While many rushed to offer condolences, there were unverified claims circulating online that suicide might have been the reason. To be sure, there is nothing concrete to back these claims up and no official statement on the cause of death has been released yet. However, these unfounded claims led to many of Lil Poppa's fans bring up the late rapper's health struggles.

Lil Poppa had, in the past, opened up about his struggles with sickle cell anemia. His documentary Blessed, I Guess touches upon these themes.

What is sickle cell anemia? Sickle cell anemia is among the group of inherited disorders, known as sickle cell disease. This impacts the shape of red blood cells, that are used to carry oxygen to all parts of the body.

While red blood cells are usually round and flexible, this condition turns them into sickle shaped cells, hence the name. These cells can become rigid or sticky, slowing down or blocking blood flow, as per Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms of this usually appear around 6 months of age. There's often swelling of hands and feet, and bouts of severe pain. Sometimes, there's delayed puberty, frequent infections, and vision problems as well, according to Mayo Clinic.

Lil Poppa sickle cell anemia Many of Lil Poppa's fans spoke of his sickle cell anemia condition even as the rapper's cause of death remained unknown.

“Lil poppa has sickle cell anemia , his cause of death wasn’t reported , so idk why yall keep saying suicide … but as someone who has sickle cells anemia that’s can definitely be a possibility,” one person remarked on X.

Another added “Lil poppa had sickle cell I doubt he killed himself.” Yet another said “Never knew lil poppa has sickle cell & thats why hes so on and off with the music causes hes always in pain . Damn.”

On Facebook too there were comments about his health struggles. “Lil Poppa had Sickle Cell He was Really Sick ! If Yall Really Listen To His Music He Always Talked About It Omgggg I’m Mad asfff,” a person noted. An individual speculated “Damnnn lil poppa died wtf I know he had sickle cell that’s probably what k!ll3d him.”