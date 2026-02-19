Lil Poppa death: What happened to the Florida rapper? Here's what to know

A claim has gone viral that rapper Lil Poppa, whose real name Janarious Mykel Wheeler has passed away, allegedly from an overdose incident at the age of 25 in Madison, Wisconsin. The rumor of his death spread on social media. Later TMZ confirmed that he has passed away. Rapper Lil Poppa. (Lil Poppa/ Instagram)

As of now, Lil Poppa's family or his representatives have not confirmed any incident involving the rapper. TMZ reported that he passed away at 11:23am ET on Wednesday. Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia confirmed his death, the outlet reported.

The claim surfaced on the Instagram account rapaler2.0, which claimed that the 25-year-old has passed away. Some posts claimed that he was fatally shot.

