Lil Poppa death: What happened to the Florida rapper? Here's what to know
Viral posts claimed rapper Lil Poppa has died of an overdose at 25. Later, TMZ confirmed that he has died. An official cause has not been revealed.
A claim has gone viral that rapper Lil Poppa, whose real name Janarious Mykel Wheeler has passed away, allegedly from an overdose incident at the age of 25 in Madison, Wisconsin. The rumor of his death spread on social media. Later TMZ confirmed that he has passed away.
As of now, Lil Poppa's family or his representatives have not confirmed any incident involving the rapper. TMZ reported that he passed away at 11:23am ET on Wednesday. Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia confirmed his death, the outlet reported.
The claim surfaced on the Instagram account rapaler2.0, which claimed that the 25-year-old has passed away. Some posts claimed that he was fatally shot.
Here's a post:
The rumor spread like wildfire on social media with thousands of Lil Poppa fans turning to social media to express shock and condolences on the news.
Social Media Pays Tribute
A lot of concerned fans of Lil Poppa expressed shocked at the rapper's sudden passing on social media.
“Lil poppa music got me through so much shit in life bruh smh I’m in disbelief,” one fan wrote.
“I feel so bad for lil poppa friends & family you never really kno what b going on in ur folks head fr, love on ur people before it’s too late,” wrote another.
“If you actually listened to Lil Poppa music he been so stressed out, I wish he would’ve kept going 🥺,” added one.
“Ain’t no way Lil Poppa gone like that, men mental health is serious," wrote one.
“Ngl this hurt like hurt hurt ! Lil poppa was gone make it ISTG he just needed a lil more time!” said another.
Lil Poppa was from Jacksonville, Florida. He was known for his emotionally raw lyrics about street life, trauma and survival. Rising to fame in the late 2010s, he gained attention for his melodic style, introspective storytelling, and songs reflecting personal struggles.
