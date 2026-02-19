Lil Poppa cause of death: What happened to Janarious Mykel Wheeler? First details surface

Lil Poppa, popular Jacksonville, Florida-based rapper, has died. He was 25 years old. TMZ confirmed his death, citing the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia. The rapper, whose real name is Janarious Mykel Wheeler, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 11:23 AM ET. Rapper Lil Poppa has passed away at 25 (Lil Poppa)

Lil Poppa cause of death update Lil Poppa's cause of death was not immediately released. Several of his fans speculated that the 25-year-old committed suicide. However, neither officials nor his family have put out a statement yet.

Read More: Lil Poppa death: What happened to the Florida rapper? Here's what to know

“no way lil poppa did suicide this has to be a joke manee he got me through sm and i love him 🕊️💔” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Cause why my hb texted me saying lil poppa committed suicide? 💔” another fan tweeted.

“Ain’t no way Lil Poppa committed suicide,” a third person added.

Who was Lil Poppa? Lil Poppa, signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG), had built a strong following in recent years with several hit tracks, including “Love & War,” “Mind Over Matter,” and “HAPPY TEARS.”

His 16-song album Almost Normal Again was released in August 2024, showcasing his signature blend of melodic trap and introspective lyrics.

Just last Friday, he dropped a new single titled “Out of Town Bae,” continuing his steady output of music.

Lil Poppa was also booked to perform next month in New Orleans, with fans anticipating the show as part of his growing live presence.

Tributes pour in “Lil Poppa you hurt my feelings with this one not gon lie. 🥀😕” one fan wrote on social media.

“If you actually listened to Lil Poppa music he been so stressed out, I wish he would’ve kept going 🥺” another one added.

“Ain’t no way Lil Poppa gone like that, men mental health is serious,” a third one stated.