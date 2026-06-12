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George Washington University Hospital lockdown reports: First details from DC area amid police response
Police locked down the area around George Washington University Hospital in D.C. amid reports of a suspicious package. Officials have not confirmed details.
Published on: Jun 12, 2026 12:26 am IST
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An incident is unfolding at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington D.C., as local police have imposed a lockdown in the area amid an active police response.
It is unclear what the response is about. The Daily Caller reports that the DC police are investigating a "suspicious package" near the university hospital. However, no details about the incident have been officially released by authorities.
This is a developing story.
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