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George Washington University Hospital lockdown reports: First details from DC area amid police response

Police locked down the area around George Washington University Hospital in D.C. amid reports of a suspicious package. Officials have not confirmed details.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 12:26 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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An incident is unfolding at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington D.C., as local police have imposed a lockdown in the area amid an active police response.

Representational.(Unsplash)

It is unclear what the response is about. The Daily Caller reports that the DC police are investigating a "suspicious package" near the university hospital. However, no details about the incident have been officially released by authorities.

This is a developing story.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

lockdown hospital washington d. c. update
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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