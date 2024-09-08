Georgia school shooting: GoFundMe for victim Richard Aspinwall raises whopping $394,234 in 3 days

A GoFundMe set up for Richard Aspinwall, one of the victims of the Georgia school shooting, has raised a whopping $394,234 of the $425,000 goal in just three days. Aspinwall died along with math teacher Christina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, when 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning, September 4. Nine others were injured. GoFundMe for Richard Aspinwall raises whopping $394,234 in 3 days (Apalachee High School)

Aspinwall, 39, was a math teacher at the school, and also an assistant football coach for the Apalachee Wildcats. He was the team's defensive coordinator and was hired in 2023. The Rome native previously worked at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, and also taught at Dunwoody High School.

Richard Aspinwall ‘lost his life protecting his students’

Aspinwall’s GoFundMe says he “lost his life protecting his students.” The fundraiser was launched to help his wife, Shayna Aspinwall. “Please consider donating to help Shayna Aspinwall with expenses she will have to incur and to make sure her two precious babies are taken care of. I would love to raise enough to provide Shayna the opportunity to stay at home with her girls. We love the Aspinwalls! Thank you in advance for helping! All funds receive will be transferred directly to Shayna to pay life expenses and afford to take time off work,” the page reads.

Among many who shared the GoFundMe was Katie Phenix, the daughter of David Phenix, who is one of the survivors of the shooting. David, a special education math teacher, was shot in the foot and hip, resulting in his hip bone getting shattered, his daughter revealed.

In a recent Facebook post, Katie said of her dad, “He is in a lot of pain, not only physically but mentally and emotionally. We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring love and support we’ve received. Our village is truly remarkable.”

Attaching the fundraiser for Aspinwall, Katie wrote, “Dad and Ricky were together at the time of the incident. Please cover them with love and support”.

Gray is in custody and will reportedly be charged with murder as an adult, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey. He used an AR-15 style rifle to carry out the shooting.