Georgia school shooting: Victim's heartbreaking words after surgery revealed, ‘Is everyone…’

The daughter of a Georgia school shooting victim has revealed some of the first words her father said after waking up from surgery. David Phenix, a special education math teacher, was among nine people who had to be hospitalised after 14-year-old Colt Gray opened fire at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning, September 4. Two students and two teachers died. Georgia school shooting victim David Phenix's heartbreaking words after surgery revealed (Katie Phenix/Facebook)

David, of Loganville, had been teaching at the school for over a year, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has been a schoolteacher for as many as 23 years. David’s daughter, Katie Phenix, revealed that his hip bone was shattered.

‘He woke up from surgery this afternoon in the ICU in a lot of pain’

“We are so thankful for all the texts, calls, and messages about my dad, David Phenix. There was a shooting this morning at Apalachee High School and my dad was shot in the foot and in the hip, shattering his hip bone,” Katie wrote on Facebook. “He arrived to the hospital alert and awake. He just got out of surgery and is stable.”

In another post, Katie revealed what her father said upon waking up from surgery. “He woke up from surgery this afternoon in the ICU in a lot of pain, but managed to crack a few good jokes. Additional surgeries will probably be needed, but as of right now he is resting. It will be a very long road ahead. We will know more tomorrow,” she wrote.

Katie added, “After waking up, some of the first words out of his mouth were, “Is everyone else okay?”. I think that speaks volumes to the type of man he is— always putting others first, no matter his personal situation.”

Katie said that she is in “absolute shock, awe, and disbelief” over the events that unfolded. “We send all our love, prayers, and kind words to those who are also suffering in our community during this time,” she added.

Gray is in custody and will be charged with murder as an adult, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey. He reportedly used an AR-15 style rifle to open fire at the school. The four people who died have been identified as math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.