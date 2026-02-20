‘Get rid of Herman Hulst’: Fans blast PlayStation CEO as Sony shuts down Bluepoint Games
Fans slammed Herman Hulst after Sony shut down Bluepoint Games, with leaked email fueling backlash online. Sony had acquired Bluepoint in 2021.
Fans on social media vented their anger against PlayStation CEO Herman Hulst as Sony announced that they have shut down the video game studio, BluePoint. The Austin, Texas-based game studio was acquired by Sony in 2021 after 'Demon's Souls' released on PlayStation 5 and became a hit.
The announcement that Bluepoint, a studio behind several fan-favorite games on PlayStation form of a statement on Thursday to Bloomberg. A spokesperson confirmed the closure to the outlet.
“Bluepoint Games is an incredibly talented team, and their technical expertise has delivered exceptional experiences for the PlayStation community,” the spokesperson said.
However, fans are really unhappy with the decision and expressed frustration against PlayStation CEO, Herman Hulst on social media. The criticism escalated after an email from Hulst to the employees on the closure of Bluepoint was leaked.
“Herman Hulst needs to go. Seriously. Bluepoint did not deserve this,” wrote one.
“Herman Hulst needs to go. Fraud,” added one.
“At a complete loss for words regarding this Bluepoint news. Complete mismanagement of an extremely talented studio from the very beginning and a shocking show of leadership from Sony. Herman Hulst needs to be removed from his position immediately,” wrote another.
“I've seen enough. If Herman Hulst doesn't have a pink slip by the end of this month, we're gonna have f****** problem, Sony,” added one.
“Herman Hulst needs to go too he’s not good for PlayStation,” added one.
“It’s crazy that Herman hulst really thought let’s shut them down but let’s green light another horizon project smh,” quipped one user.
“Herman Hulst = public enemy number 1 Why buy such a talented studio like BluePoint just to close them down… FIRE!!!” said another.
Also read: Fallout 76 is now free to play on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation for a limited time
What To Know About Sony Shutting Bluepoint
Sony has confirmed that the Bluepoint Games closure will take place in March 2026. Bloomberg reported, citing a spokesperson from Sony, that the move came after a "business review." The report noted that the move was linked to the company's "broader shift in strategy."
Bluepoint is known for remakes like 'Demon’s Souls' and 'Shadow of the Colossus,' and, according to Bloomberg, they were working on the 'God of War' project for most of 2025, but the project got shelved in December 2025. Since then, the team at Bluepoint reportedly pitched multiple ideas, but none really took off.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More