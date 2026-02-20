‘Get rid of Herman Hulst’: Fans blast PlayStation CEO as Sony shuts down Bluepoint Games

Fans on social media vented their anger against PlayStation CEO Herman Hulst as Sony announced that they have shut down the video game studio, BluePoint. The Austin, Texas-based game studio was acquired by Sony in 2021 after 'Demon's Souls' released on PlayStation 5 and became a hit. Visitors check out the PlayStation gaming stall during the Bengaluru Comic Con 2025 fest in Bengaluru. (AFP)

The announcement that Bluepoint, a studio behind several fan-favorite games on PlayStation form of a statement on Thursday to Bloomberg. A spokesperson confirmed the closure to the outlet.

“Bluepoint Games is an incredibly talented team, and their technical expertise has delivered exceptional experiences for the PlayStation community,” the spokesperson said.

However, fans are really unhappy with the decision and expressed frustration against PlayStation CEO, Herman Hulst on social media. The criticism escalated after an email from Hulst to the employees on the closure of Bluepoint was leaked.

“Herman Hulst needs to go. Seriously. Bluepoint did not deserve this,” wrote one.