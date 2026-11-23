US President Donald Trump has blamed Democrats and Iran for keeping oil prices elevated, claiming that voters failed to understand the consequences of their decisions in the November 3 midterm elections. In a lengthy post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump also sought credit for the recent decline in global crude prices, insisting that he had predicted the market movement months earlier.

Trump linked falling oil prices and market movements to the midterm elections, while accusing Democrats and Iran of contributing to higher crude prices. (Bloomberg) more less

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The President's remarks come amid continuing uncertainty over the US-Israel war against Iran, renewed attacks on shipping in the Gulf and growing speculation about a possible return to full-scale military confrontation.

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Despite the geopolitical tensions, international oil prices have declined for three consecutive weeks, with recovering crude shipments from the Middle East and expectations of a global supply surplus weighing on the market.

Trump says he predicted oil price decline before midterm elections

In his Truth Social post, Trump questioned the outcome of the midterm elections and argued that developments in the oil market had vindicated his earlier predictions.

"Isn’t it interesting that Oil prices have dropped precipitously after the Midterm Elections? I said that was going to happen. The whole thing is a Giant Hoax!" Trump wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to recall two predictions he claimed to have made ahead of the November 3 elections. According to Trump, he had warned that a Democratic victory would trigger a substantial decline in stock markets and that Iran would intensify its attacks if Democrats gained political ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to recall two predictions he claimed to have made ahead of the November 3 elections. According to Trump, he had warned that a Democratic victory would trigger a substantial decline in stock markets and that Iran would intensify its attacks if Democrats gained political ground. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump claimed both developments had subsequently taken place.

"One, that if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protestors as of today, will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred," he said.

He further alleged that Iran had launched more drones and missiles during the previous week than at any point in more than a year.

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However, Trump maintained that American and allied defence systems had intercepted the incoming attacks.

"Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage," he added.

Trump accuses Democrats and Iran of keeping oil prices high

Trump also accused Democrats and Iran of working to prevent oil prices from falling, although he did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

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He argued that Iranian leaders viewed Democrats as weak and ineffective, adding that he would prevent the country from being weakened by their policies.

"Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and Country destroying, but I won’t let that happen!" he wrote.

He subsequently claimed that both Democrats and Iran had attempted to keep crude prices elevated for as long as possible.

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"Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the Oil price up as long as possible and, since the Election, the Oil price has dropped by a record level," Trump said.

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Questioning voters' understanding of the political situation, he concluded: “Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very ‘strange.’”

Trump concluded his message by declaring that America would ultimately prevail.

Oil prices extend losing streak despite Middle East tensions

Contrary to Trump's political explanation, the recent decline in crude prices reflects several developments in the global energy market, particularly recovering supplies and expectations of weaker demand.

Oil prices moved lower again on Monday, November 23, extending their losses into a third consecutive week.

According to Reuters market data, Brent crude futures were down 0.65% at $91.97 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 0.59% to $82.92 per barrel as of 0844 GMT.

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The decline followed another difficult week for energy markets. Brent crude lost approximately 4% over the previous week, while WTI recorded a decline of around 5%.

A broader sell-off across global financial markets also contributed to Monday's weakness. Concerns surrounding technology valuations, artificial intelligence spending and the outlook for global economic growth weighed on investor sentiment, raising questions about future energy consumption.

Recovering Gulf Oil exports ease supply concerns

One of the biggest factors behind the recent weakness in crude prices has been the recovery in oil shipments from the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime passage connecting the Persian Gulf with international markets, normally handles approximately one-fifth of global petroleum consumption. The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran severely disrupted shipments through the waterway, raising fears of a prolonged global energy crisis.

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However, export flows have gradually recovered through alternative routes and shipping arrangements.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its November 13 Oil Market Report, said global oil supply increased by 2.3 million barrels per day in October to reach 105.4 million barrels per day.

Gulf oil exports, excluding Oman, climbed to 18.4 million barrels per day during the month, while crude shipments recovered to approximately 82% of their prewar levels.

The agency also reported that global oil inventories increased by 52 million barrels in October, equivalent to a build of approximately 1.7 million barrels per day.

These developments have eased concerns about an immediate supply shortage and contributed to the downward pressure on crude prices.

IEA warns of global oil supply surplus

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Another important reason for the recent price decline is the prospect of global oil supply exceeding consumption.

According to the IEA's November assessment, the oil market is showing signs of rebalancing, with supplies expected to move above demand during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The agency expects global oil supply to recover further in 2027, potentially reaching an average of 108.1 million barrels per day.

At the same time, global oil demand is forecast to decline by 2.7 million barrels per day in 2026 to approximately 102.3 million barrels per day.

The combination of recovering production, improving exports and relatively weak consumption has strengthened expectations of a market surplus.

However, the IEA has cautioned that the recovery remains vulnerable to renewed attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure across the Middle East.

Iran war continues as Trump says Tehran wants a deal

The decline in oil prices comes against the backdrop of an unresolved conflict that has continued far longer than initially anticipated.

At the beginning of the war, Trump suggested that the military campaign would last only weeks. However, the conflict has now entered its ninth month, with attacks and disruptions continuing to threaten regional stability.

Meanwhile, speculation about a possible return to full-scale fighting has intensified.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said Iran wanted to reach an agreement with Washington but insisted that Tehran was not prepared to offer terms acceptable to him.

His comments have added to uncertainty surrounding the prospects for diplomatic negotiations and a lasting ceasefire.