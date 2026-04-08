Gilgo Beach serial killer: Rex Heuermann confesses to killing 8 women in in Long Island

Rex Heuermann, a former architect, confessed on Wednesday to the murder of eight women and the disposal of their bodies at Gilgo Beach in Long Island, over a decade after the discovery of human remains shocked the New York City suburb and captured national attention.

Rex Heuermann, 62, confessed to killing eight women, pleading guilty to seven charges. He acknowledged the murder of Karen Bragata and agreed to cooperate with the FBI,(AP)

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Heuermann, 62, altered his plea during a court appearance in Suffolk County on Wednesday regarding the murders that transpired over a span of 17 years. He entered a guilty plea to seven charges and acknowledged that he deliberately caused the death of Karen Bragata, leaving her remains behind.

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Rex Heuermann's bombshell admission

As part of the plea agreement, Heuermann will not face charges for Bragata's murder, which remains uncharged. In court, he confessed to having met all eight women, strangling them, and discarding their bodies in the locations where they were ultimately discovered across Gilgo Beach, Manorville, and Southampton.

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{{^usCountry}} Heuermann also consented to collaborate with the FBI as a condition of the plea deal. Will Rex Heuermann get sentence of life in prison? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heuermann also consented to collaborate with the FBI as a condition of the plea deal. Will Rex Heuermann get sentence of life in prison? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Heuermann is anticipated to receive a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole, along with three consecutive life sentences, followed by four additional sentences ranging from 25 years to life, as per NBC News. His sentencing is scheduled for June 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heuermann is anticipated to receive a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole, along with three consecutive life sentences, followed by four additional sentences ranging from 25 years to life, as per NBC News. His sentencing is scheduled for June 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the approximately 30-minute hearing, Heuermann’s former wife, Asa Ellerup, and their daughter occupied the last row of the crowded courtroom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the approximately 30-minute hearing, Heuermann’s former wife, Asa Ellerup, and their daughter occupied the last row of the crowded courtroom. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Michael Brown, Heuermann's defense attorney, informed reporters outside the courtroom that his client's choice to plead guilty was a "sense of relief." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Michael Brown, Heuermann's defense attorney, informed reporters outside the courtroom that his client's choice to plead guilty was a "sense of relief." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I think that was a huge sense of relief for him," Brown stated. “When you have that type of — in your head, and on your body — I think by admitting it, it's cathartic to some extent.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think that was a huge sense of relief for him," Brown stated. “When you have that type of — in your head, and on your body — I think by admitting it, it's cathartic to some extent.” {{/usCountry}}

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Brown said that Heuermann, who has consistently asserted his innocence since his arrest in 2023, will refrain from disclosing specifics about how he committed the crimes during the sentencing hearing. When questioned about whether his client has shown any remorse, the attorney stated that Heuermann will likely have remarks to make in court on June 17.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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