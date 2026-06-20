Giorgia Meloni hits back after Donald Trump's latest attack: 'Being your friend has not helped my popularity'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has fired back at President Donald Trump after he renewed his claim that she repeatedly asked to take a photograph with him during the G7 summit, saying his "constant, unprovoked attacks" are "senseless."

Trump insists Italian PM Meloni 'asked, over and over' for photo with him at G7. (AFP)

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In a statement posted on Instagram, Meloni also dismissed Trump's criticism of her political standing, saying her popularity depends on defending Italy's national interests, not on her relationship with the US president.

Addressing Trump directly, Meloni wrote: “President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Italian prime minister said her approval ratings are tied to her government's ability to protect Italy's interests. "My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Italian prime minister said her approval ratings are tied to her government's ability to protect Italy's interests. "My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meloni also defended her government's position on the use of American military bases in Italy after Trump accused her of refusing US requests linked to military operations involving Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meloni also defended her government's position on the use of American military bases in Italy after Trump accused her of refusing US requests linked to military operations involving Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ending her statement, Meloni added: "Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours."

Trump's latest post

Meloni's response came after Trump doubled down on his earlier claim that she repeatedly sought a picture with him during the G7 summit in France.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said, “Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France.” He also criticized Meloni over Italy's stance on US military operations involving Iran, claiming she had refused to allow the United States to use Italian landing strips and runways.

"She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience," Trump wrote. He went on to claim that "after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!"

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Also Read: 'She's doing poorly in Italy': Trump keeps up attacks on Meloni over G7 photo-op row

Feud began over Trump's photo claim

The latest exchange stems from comments Trump made in an interview with Italy's La7 television channel, where he alleged that Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph during the G7 summit.

"She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly," Trump said, according to a translated version of the interview. "I wouldn't have taken it, but I felt sorry for her."

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Meloni quickly rejected the allegation, calling Trump's account false.

"Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished," she said in an earlier statement. "I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this toward his allies," she added, before asserting, “There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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