Goat Trail Fire burns in Boulder County: Sheriff's office issues urgent warning

The Goat Trail Fire in Boulder County during the early hours of Wednesday resulted in evacuations on a door-to-door basis, CBS News reported.

Goat Trail Fire burns: A wildfire near the 200 block of Hawthorne in Boulder County led to evacuations on Wednesday morning. (Representative Image)(AFP)

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The wildfire broke out near the 200 block of Hawthorne in northern Boulder. Fire officials reported that the fire covered an estimated area of 1.7 acres, using a drone for precise measurement, and it was triggered at approximately 3 a.m.

Evacuation operations were underway as officers conducted door-to-door checks in the Acorn Lane neighborhood. Concerns persist due to the ongoing dry conditions in the foothills, coupled with unusually warm temperatures and minimal precipitation.

"Anytime we issue a warning, we always tell people, if you need to gather your medical equipment or medication or you need a little extra time, even though things are looking a little bit better right now, we want to make sure people are ready, make sure you have your things and be ready to go in case that would change," stated Vinny Montez from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

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Meanwhile, Boulder Fire-Rescue urged people to avoid the area and let teams do their work.

“Multiple crews, including Boulder Fire-Rescue, continue to work the Goat Trail Fire in the area(s) west of the 200 block of Hawthorne Ave. The fire estimated to be just under 2 acres in size. Please avoid the area and allow crews to work.”

“Some community members have received an Evacuation Warning. On the http://BocoAlert.org website, to view emergency notifications that have been issued, click on the menu in the upper right hand corner and select “notifications”,” it added.

Goat Trail Fire: Cause of wildfire is being investigated

Some deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office visited homes to inform residents about the evacuation warning, as many were still asleep.

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"There wasn't an official evacuation order that went out, but that was what they did, just to make sure people are aware, and that's a safety thing. It's the middle of the night when this fire came out. And fire is dangerous when people are asleep and not aware," an official said, as per Denver 7.

The cause of the fire is under probe and an investigation will be conducted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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