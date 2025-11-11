Godofredo ‘Pepey’ Castro found dead in Florida prison: Who was the ex-UFC fighter and why was he behind bars?

Ex-UFC fighter Godofredo ‘Pepey’ Castro has reportedly been found dead in prison. The 38-year-old was found unresponsive while deputies at the Broward Sheriff’s Office main jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were conducting their normal checks, TMZ reported. Authorities are treating the death as an apparent suicide, according to Fox Sports. Godofredo ‘Pepey’ Castro dies in Florida prison: Who was the ex-UFC fighter and why was he behind bars?(Godofredo Pepey/Instagram)

Emergency services rushed to the scene. Pepey was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. According to a spokesperson for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Pepey was found with a sheet tied around his neck, as reported by MMA Junkie.

An official cause of death is pending, and no foul play is suspected, according to the New York Post.

Who was Godofredo ‘Pepey’ Castro and why was he in prison?

Pepey was a Brazilian MMA fighter who fought 11 times in the UFC. Pepey, who was 5-6 in UFC and 13-7 overall as a pro, had his last professional fight in February 2022.

Pepey has been in prison since his arrest on June 30 in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on domestic violence charges, including kidnapping, domestic violence by strangulation, witness tampering and battery. He was accused of assaulting his wife in a violent attack that stemmed from an argument over a “jealousy issue,” a police report revealed.

Pepey was accused of dragging his wife back by her hair into their residence and choking her until she lost consciousness three times, she told police. He then allegedly threw her to the ground and “smashed her head into the ground repeatedly face down.” The police report noted that cops found injuries to the woman’s face and redness around her neck.

Pepey had pleaded not guilty to all charges. The case was ongoing when he died.

Gaudenio Santiago, the attorney representing Castro’s wife, told Brazilian media in a statement that “the death of someone in custody is a serious matter.” He also asked for “respect for the family” and urged people to “avoid malicious comments and speculation, so as not to cause further suffering,” according to the Daily Star.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).