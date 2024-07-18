GoFundMe for slain Corey Comperatore's family raises whopping $1,242,212 of $7,000 goal since Trump rally shooting

A GoFundMe launched for hero firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire in a bid to assassinate Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, has raised a whopping $1,242,212 of the $7,000 goal since the shooting. Comperatore died trying to protect his family members from the bullets. GoFundMe for slain Corey Comperatore's family raises whopping $1,242,212 of $7,000 goal (Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company via AP)

The fundraiser, set up by Jason Bubb, reads, “Saturday night, our friend and family, Allyson, lost her father due to a senseless, tragic act at the Trump Rally in Butler. Allyson has been an athlete with us since the beginning. She’s a huge part of our community. If you’re able to support her and her family during this time, we will have a spot for donations at the gym. Additionally, please take the time to sign the cards at the desk. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Comperatore family.”

Funeral details for Corey Comperatore announced

Meanwhile, funeral details for Comperatore have been announced. While initial reports claimed Trump would be attending the funeral, sources later said the former president would not be able to manage, New York Post reported.

A public procession is scheduled for Thursday, July 18, at 2 pm from Freeport Community Park in Freeport, Pennsylvania to Laube Hall in Freeport. Visitation at Laube Hall on that day will be from 2 to 4 pm, and from 6 to 8 pm. This will be followed by a private burial. One can make donations to the Cabot Methodist Church, 707 Winfield Road in Cabot, Pennsylvania, or Buffalo Township Firehall, 565 Sarver Road in Sarver.

Trump reportedly called Comperatore’s wife and offered his condolences earlier this week. “He was very kind and said he would continue to call me in the days and weeks ahead,” Helen Comperatore wrote of Trump on social media. “I told him the same thing I told everyone else. He left this world a hero and God welcomed him in. He did not die in vain that day.”

Meanwhile, another GoFundMe for the victims of the rally has also raised a massive amount. The fundraiser, titled ‘Support For Butler PA Victims - President Trump Authorized,’ has raised $5,266,135 of the $1,000,000 goal. While Comperatore was killed, two others were injured, and so was Trump. Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers.