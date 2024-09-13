Golden Retriever’s reaction to Trump's ‘dogs being eaten’ remark goes viral: The fear was real | Watch

A Golden Retriever was watching the Kamala Harris-Donald Trump debate a couple of days back and was seemingly shocked when the former president made the out of the blue remark that dogs are being eaten by immigrants in Ohio. Dog watching Donald Trump endorse the debunked internet theory that illegal immigrants are eating dogs in Ohio, US.

"They're eating the dogs, the people that came in, they're eating the cats," Trump said during an answer to a question about immigration. "They're eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what's happening in our country, and it's a shame."

Former U.S. president used the internet rumour being spread by his support to underscore the crimes being committed by illegal Haitian immigrants to counter Kamala's Harris' claims that people were leaving Trump's rallies midway.

Eventhough ABC News moderator intervened and corrected Trump he went on to assert that many people have seen dogs being eaten. And as soon as he said that, the cute dog sitting on the couch and watching the debate gave a shocking response and jumped off to hide behind the couch.

"A dog was taken and used for food," Trump said. The former president claims that people have came forward about missing pets. And the poor dog assumedly understood the comments and ran to hide himself. The timing was just perfect.

Watch viral dog reaction to Trump

A user commented that, ‘He was like I’m not sticking around for the fact check’. To which another user added, "lol no doubt next morning he started the car like “Dad we need to leave Ohio. It’s not safe here!”"

A user shared a funny image of her dog hiding behind the sheets claiming this was the look on her dog's face after listening to the comments.

And of course this one stole hearts and made people cry.