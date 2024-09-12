Simpsons fans claim Donald Trump’s ‘dog-eating’ claim was predicted years ago: ‘Is he living in…’

It looks like The Simpsons might have had yet another eerie prediction up their sleeves! After Donald Trump dropped a wild claim during his presidential debate with Kamala Harris, accusing Haitians of "eating dogs and cats," fans of the iconic yellowheads couldn't resist issuing their version of the story. social media was flooded with memes, as viewers connected the outlandish statement to the fictional Springfield. Could Trump’s bizarre comment have been straight out of a Simpsons script? Fans certainly think so. Simpsons fans claim Donald Trump’s ‘dog-eating’ claim was predicted years ago

‘They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating cats’-Donald Trump

On Tuesday, both Democratic and Republican candidates clashed on ABC, debating multiple pressing issues ranging from immigration to the economy. But what really had viewers doing a double-take was Trump dishing up a wild whopper, feeding into JD Vance’s outlandish claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were snatching pets for dinner.

Trump served this claim hot, with his usual flair, only for the ABC host to quickly grill and debunk it leaving Harris with another meme-worthy expression. Yet, faster than you could say "Simpsons déjà vu," social media was roasting the bizarre comment, with memes spreading like wildfire!

Also read: Bluetooth earring company responds to Kamala Harris’s debate allegations; offers Trump to…

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in. They’re eating the cats,” Trump claimed. They’re eating – they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame,” he went on.

Did Simpsons foresee Trump’s ‘dog-eating’ accusation?

The "eating dogs and cats" meme quickly took over social media, with users sharing pictures of their pets' reactions. One X user joked that Donald Trump must think he's living in The Simpsons. In an episode from 1997, Homer Simpson is offered a beer by a friend and enjoys it, describing it as "cold, refreshing, and something" he can't quite put his “finger on.”

Also read: Harris-Trump debate tv viewership explodes, blowing Biden’s numbers with huge margin

However, the next scene reveals the Red Tick Beer brewery is actually making beer with dogs swimming in the liquid! Homer even suggests adding more dogs to improve the taste.

Is Santa’s Little Helper ok?

The joke didn’t stop at the prediction. Ever since Trump brought up Springfield, jokes about The Simpsons' made-up hometown shot up on the internet, especially calling out the family's dog, Santa's Little Helper. During the debate, Trump claimed he had seen TV reports about pets being eaten, saying: “People on television say, 'My dog was taken and used for food,' so maybe the city manager said that, and maybe that’s something worth saying.”

“IN SPRINGFIELD THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS,” one person commented with the picture of Simpson’s beloved doggo. Another user also joined the trend with the same quote but this time Simpson’s cat Snowball II also appeared alongside Santa's Little Helper.

The BBC show Have I Got News For You also took to their X to share a hilarious take on the viral meme sharing a picture of Homer Simpson and his dog, captioning it, “US Presidential debate: After Trump says folks in Springfield are eating dogs, people are worried about where he's been getting his info from.”

Despite the Republican's claim, which, like many of his actions, seems straight out of The Simpsons—from failed assassination attempts to running for president—ABC News moderator David Muir quickly fact-checked him. Muir corrected Trump, stating: "ABC News reached out to the city manager, who confirmed there have been no credible reports of pets being harmed, injured, or abused by anyone in the immigrant community.”