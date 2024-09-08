Democratic values, return of Kashmir Pandits anchor Jamaat’s changing tune

In a first since the 1987 elections, Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) affiliated candidates held a major election rally in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday and spoke about a “new beginning” based on the principles of democracy and the return of Kashmiri Pandits. Rally organised to canvass for Jammat-backed independent candidate Sayyar Ahmad Reshi Kulgam drew a big crowd. (HT )

Making the fight for the Valley’s seats more intriguing, independent candidate Sayyar Ahmad Reshi, in his first major election rally vowed to become the protector of Kashmiri Pandits if they wished to return to the Valley.

Banned by the Centre in 2019 for their alleged links to terror outfits, Jamaat has fielded around four to five candidates as independents in the first phase of elections, scheduled for September 18. After militancy first erupted in 1989, separatists and Jamaat boycotted elections and often held rallies against the use of ballot.

The south Kashmir districts of Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag were the hotbeds of militancy, especially around the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani in 2016. After his death, many local youth picked up arms but a majority were killed within months of joining the ranks. Apart from foreign groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish, Hizb was one of the major terror groups in the region.

The latest election rally then comes a departure from their earlier stance. Organised in support of 42-year-old independent Sayyar Ahmad Reshi , a former Jamaat leader who is contesting from Kulham, the rally drew a massive crowd to the ground in Bugam.

Another Jamaat backed candidate, Talat Majid, who has filed his nomination from Pulwama and former Peoples Democratic Party leader Aijaz Mir, fighting from Zainapora, were present on the stage to canvas for Reshi.

Reshi while talking to the media about a “new beginning”, democracy and brotherhood, saying, “You are seeing a new beginning, a new revolution and I urge people to become a part of this revolution. Don’t waste your vote.”

In his speech, he had promised to become a “protector” of Kashmiri Pandits if they return home. “Our Pandit brothers are a part of us, they are a part of this garden and that this garden is incomplete without them. They should come and live with us and we promise even if we have only two rooms, we will share one with them till they arrange their dwelling. We will become their muhafiz(protectors), “ he said.

Notably, the Kulgam constituency has in the past been represented by CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami.

Officials say militancy is at an all-time low in the south Kashmir districts, having declined steeply in particular after the clampdown post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The number of terrorists could be around 20-40.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections had seen record voter turnout across the districts as calls for boycott were replaced with enthusiastic chatter about democracy. The Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, which comprises of these south Kashmir districts and some parts of Rajouri, witnessed nearly 53% polling, the highest in 35 years

The 2024 assembly polls will not be Jamaat’s first dance with politics. In fact, it was a key part of the Muslim United Front (MUF), an amalgam of different parties that contested against the National Conference in the 1987 elections marred by rigging charges. The alleged rigging caused disaffection among a section of the populace in the Valley pushed the region further towards full-blown insurgency in 1989.

Considered a stronghold of Jamaat, South Kashmir’s Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag districts have given the outfit joy in the past as well. In the 1987 polls, MUF had won Kulgam, Homshalibug and Anantnag all in south Kashmir.

Nazir Ahmad Bhat, another Jamaat member, while campaigning for Reshi read a message from the Jamaat head urging people to vote. He said they wished for the 2019 ban to be lifted so they can field their candidates more freely, adding, “But unfortunately the ban was not lifted. There would have been a democratic movement across Kashmir but unfortunately the ban was not lifted. The beginning you witnessed today, this was a democratic process and there was a sea of people.”

“We want the good of the people and our request is that the ban should be lifted,” he said.

The Jamaat is looking at 15 to 20 seats given they find suitable candidates, even mulling to field former separatists. The party will pursue politics under a new banner or name, which is expected to later be registered as a political party, its members said.