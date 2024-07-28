Mumbai Police scores again with hilarious Simpsons-inspired password message. See post

The Mumbai Police Department has gained a reputation for delivering safety messages with a touch of humour on its social media platforms. These messages consistently captivate and impress their audience. Once again, the department has struck a chord with a special message promoting the importance of using strong passwords. Snapshot of the post made by the Mumbai Police.

In their post, the Mumbai Police made a reference to the American show The Simpsons, which is known for predicting events, and wrote, "Keep passwords so strong even The Simpsons can't predict."

In their post, the Mumbai Police made a reference to the American show The Simpsons, which is known for predicting events, and wrote, "Keep passwords so strong even The Simpsons can't predict."

While sharing the post, in the caption, they wrote, "D'oh! The scammers will try their best and fail miserably. The lesson is: Be Unpredictable."

This post was shared on July 27. Since being posted, it has gained close to 5,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous comments. Numerous people praised the department for their witty message.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "This post was already predicted by the Simpsons."

Another person added, "What a fantastic copy."

"Mumbai Police is too cool," commented a third.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police shared a Bridgerton inspired post on social media. They shared a series of the show's famous dialogues and talked about public safety.

The Mumbai Police used the dialogue "You are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires," from Bridgerton to drive home the importance of wearing a helmet, making the message both entertaining and relevant to public safety.

They then wrote, "Just keep looking at me; no one else matters," to show the importance of a red light.

In the third picture, the department added, "It's you that I cannot sacrifice," to show a person's license.