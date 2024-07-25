Mumbai police urges caution near Marine Drive with clever post amid heavy rainfall

As Mumbai faces heavy rainfall, the local police have warned people to stay away from the waves at Marine Drive. The Mumbai Police's official Instagram page shared a witty post for people enjoying this monsoon season. Soon after the post was made, it caught the attention of many. Snapshot of the post shared by the Mumbai Police.

In their post, the police department wrote, “Enjoy Mumbai's 3 km long beauty, but avoid being tied down by > 3 m waves.” While sharing the post, in the caption, they added, "Don't let 'waves of trouble' wash you away!" (Also Read: Amid record-breaking rainfall in Pune, internet shares scary visuals of flooded city)

Take a look at the post below:

More on Mumbai's weather:

Overnight, there was significant disruption throughout Mumbai and the neighbouring areas due to heavy and prolonged rainfall and winds as high as 60 kilometres per hour. The flooding caused waterlogging, train delays, and toppled trees.

As per the India Meteorological Department, the Santacruz observatory, which functions as the city's baseline weather station, registered 68.1 mm of rain in the 24 hours that concluded at 8:30 am on Thursday. In the same timeframe, 62.5 mm were recorded at the Colaba observatory. The neighbouring district of Thane saw a significant 120.4 mm of rain. (Also Read: Heavy rainfall disrupts Mumbai; flight operations affected)

Automatic weather stations operated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported an average rainfall of 99 mm in the eastern suburbs for the 24 hours ending at 8 am, followed by 89 mm in the western suburbs and 44 mm in the island city.

In the districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, all afternoon sessions of schools and colleges up to class 12 have been declared as holidays by the authorities. All exams scheduled for Thursday have been postponed by the University of Mumbai; however, this is limited to the Warli tehsil in the Raigad district. The Examination and Evaluation Board's director, Pooja Roudale, said, "The revised dates of all these exams will be announced soon."