Amid record-breaking rainfall in Pune, internet shares scary visuals of flooded city

In the past 24 hours, Pune has witnessed record-breaking rainfall that has put the city on a halt. As the rain showers continue, citizens are facing heavy traffic jams, waterlogging in several parts, landslides and unattended fallen branches on roads that could cause significant injuries. IMD predicted that Pune will very likely receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas and moderate rains in the plains till Friday (PTI Photo)

As rainfall intensified significantly overnight, numerous people took to X to share visuals from the city. From the flooded areas to people stuck in tough situations, several posts on the microblogging platform highlight the difficulties the residents are facing in the city. (Also Read: First time in season, heavy rain in Pune prompts water discharge from Khadakwasla)

Take a look at a few of the posts here:

With substantial rainfall in the catchment areas of Pune's dams, the stock in all four dams that supply water to the city has increased dramatically during the last 48 hours. For the first time this monsoon, the irrigation department discharged water from the Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha River after it reached 95% capacity on Wednesday, 24 July.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the city. Suhas Diwase, the District Collector, has ordered schools to be shut down amid persistent rain and waterlogging. Pune district recorded a rainfall of 567.2 mm from June 1 to July 24, 2024, and reported IMD. (Also Read: Three electrocuted to death as heavy rains lash Pune, CM Shinde seeks armed forces' help)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he spoke with officers to put the Indian Air Force and Army on alert for flood relief operations in Pune and other areas. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is curr ently camping at Mantralaya and coordinating with authorities, he added.

The IMD forecast that Pune will receive exceptionally heavy rainfall in isolated ghat locations and moderate showers in the plains until Friday.