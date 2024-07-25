First time in season, heavy rain in Pune prompts water discharge from Khadakwasla

With the catchment areas of dams in Pune receiving heavy rainfall, the stock in all four dams which provide water to Pune city has increased significantly in the last 48 hours. So much so that for the first time this monsoon, the irrigation department has released water from the Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha River after the former’s stock reached 95% on Wednesday. Following heavy rains, the release capacity from Khadakwasla dam increased to 11,556 cusecs on 11.30 pm. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

The dam authorities began discharging water at 10,000 cusecs from 7.30 am, leading to a swollen Mutha River. The disaster management cell of the PMC had warned people living in low-lying areas of Pune city to be on alert due to water discharge. By 5 pm, the discharge was brought down to 7,276 cusecs after the reduction in inflow.

With continuous heavy rainfall in the ghat as well as catchment areas of the dam, the inflow in the dam saw an increase since Tuesday. In Khadakwasla, the water level was recorded at 88.52% till 5 pm on July 23 which rose to 95% by midnight the same day. As per irrigation department data, the water release started at around 3.30 am on July 24 due to heavy rainfall and increased inflow in the dam. Initially, 2,000 cusecs water was released which rose to 4,708 cusecs at 6.30 pm. Half-an-hour later however, 9,416 cusecs of water was released into the Mutha River.

As it was the first time this monsoon season when all dam gates were opened and water was released into the river on such a large scale, curious onlookers gathered near the backwaters to see the goings on. At the same time, both the police and local administration seemed to be managing the situation to avoid any mishaps.

The irrigation department also issued an advisory for citizens, asking them to be careful.

Meanwhile, the collective water level in the Khadakwasla dam cluster on Wednesday, July 24, was recorded as 63.56% with 18.53 TMC.

In Bhama Askhed and Pawana, the water level was recorded as 41.47% and 48.60%, respectively.

The department is constantly observing rainfall activity and the water level in dams and decisions will be taken accordingly from time to time as per standard procedure, said Shweta Kurde, executive engineer, Khadakwasla dam cluster.