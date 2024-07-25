Three electrocuted to death as heavy rains lash Pune, CM Shinde seeks armed forces' help

Pune: Three individuals lost their lives to electrocution in the Pulachi Wadi area near Deccan in Pune, officials reported on Thursday. Residents of Sinhgad Road societies had to leave their homes. HT Photo

The tragic incident occurred late Wednesday evening as the victims were closing their egg bhurji stall. Authorities stated that the electrocution was caused by electric current transmitted through water due to heavy rainfall.

Police and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) officials rushed to the scene, and an investigation is underway.

In response to the severe weather conditions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that he had spoken with officers to place the Indian Air Force and Army on alert for potential flood relief operations in Pune and other affected areas. "Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is currently stationed at Mantralaya, coordinating with officers," Shinde added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in the ghat areas of Pune, with moderate rains expected in the plains until Friday. The district has recorded 567.2 mm of rainfall from 1 June to 24 July 2024, according to IMD data.

Given the heavy rains and the forecast for continued showers, the administration has declared a holiday for schools in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad, and the western parts of the district on 25 July.

In the 24 hours ending at 7:30 am, Lonavla received 300 mm of rainfall, Lavasa 417 mm, and Junnar 214 mm, as per data shared by the district administration.

District Collector Suhas Diwase issued an order declaring a holiday for all primary and secondary schools in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Maval, Mulshi, Bhor Velha, Khed, Ambegaon, Junnar, and Haveli.