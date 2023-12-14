GOP calls to ‘defund Harvard’ and strip it off tax breaks, mulls a bill to impose ‘real financial consequences’

Under fire over charges of antisemitism Harvard University now faces a big threat to its federal funding and tax breaks. New York Republican Elise Stefanik who had grilled its president at Capitol Hill claims she wants to now defund the Ivy League university.

Bill to impose real financial consequences on Harvard

Supporters of Palestine gather at Harvard University to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza at a rally in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on October 14, 2023 (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We must defund the rot in America’s higher education,” she told New York Post. “It is unacceptable and un-American that any taxpayer dollars are going to universities propping up their promulgation of antisemitism by supporting professors, students and staff many who have openly called for the genocide of Jews,” she further asserted.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Another lawmaker Eli Crane (R-Az) who spoke to The New York Post admitted taking a legislative approach and introducing a bill, H.R. 6220, to impose real financial consequences on Harvard and other institutions if found guilty of perpetuating hate.

Harvard's Federal Benefits

The university benefits from hundreds of millions of dollars in direct federal payments. Its 2023 fiscal statement shows a record of $676 million this year in direct payments, and a $25 million payment from Covid rescue funds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

64% of colleges research funding comes directly from federal departments and an undisclosed amount of the $1.33 billion it received in tuition from students came through Pell grants and federal student loans. However, its tax-free status gives it maximum benefits from federal largesse

According to the Post, in 2023, it brought in $186 million more than it spent and last year it drew $2.46 billion from the endowment but paid just 1.4% tax on that.

Outrage against Harvard President Claudine Gay

The university, led by President Claudine Gay, is currently under investigation by the federal Department of Education where it is being investigated for allegedly violating the civil rights of Jewish students.

The probe and calls to defund Harvard come on the back of several donors, alumni and congressmen expressing disbelief and anger over Gay's testimony before Congress. Gay and university are facing criticism for downplaying the severity of threats and intimidation to Jewish students. Despite growing threats the Harvard Board has extended support to Gay and allowed her to continue as the president.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Clamour against Harvard is getting stronger by the day with names like billionaire investor Bill Ackman, Ron DeSantis and even Elon Musk gunning for the Ivy League university.

Elon Musk posted, "Defunding Harvard is the only thing that will work.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON