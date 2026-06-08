Gordon S. Wood, a distinguished historian of the American Revolution, has been identified as the man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Shaw’s plaza in East Providence on Sunday. He was 92 years old.

Gordon S. Wood, a prominent historian, died after being hit by a vehicle in East Providence at age 92.(X@JoshuaClaybourn)

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The confirmation of Wood’s death was provided to 12 News by his daughter, who mentioned that arrangements for services have not yet been made as the family comes together to grieve. Brown University, where Wood has served as a faculty member since 1969, has not yet issued a statement regarding his passing.

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What happened to Gordon S. Wood?

Authorities from the East Providence police reported that they received a call on Sunday afternoon concerning the parking lot of the Taunton Avenue plaza, where they discovered Wood suffering from severe injuries after being hit by a driver while he was walking. He subsequently passed away at Rhode Island Hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} The driver stayed at the location and worked with law enforcement, and is not currently under any charges. East Providence Police Chief Michael Rapoza stated on Monday that the city’s crash reconstruction team along with detectives are still conducting their investigation. Who was Gordon S. Wood? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The driver stayed at the location and worked with law enforcement, and is not currently under any charges. East Providence Police Chief Michael Rapoza stated on Monday that the city’s crash reconstruction team along with detectives are still conducting their investigation. Who was Gordon S. Wood? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Wood was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in history for his 1992 publication "The Radicalism of the American Revolution," which is among the numerous works he authored throughout his extensive career. Five years later, Matt Damon famously engaged with Wood’s arguments in a scene from "Good Will Hunting." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wood was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in history for his 1992 publication "The Radicalism of the American Revolution," which is among the numerous works he authored throughout his extensive career. Five years later, Matt Damon famously engaged with Wood’s arguments in a scene from "Good Will Hunting." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last year, Wood appeared in the acclaimed PBS documentary "The American Revolution" directed by filmmaker Ken Burns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, Wood appeared in the acclaimed PBS documentary "The American Revolution" directed by filmmaker Ken Burns. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During a speech at the American Enterprise Institute last November, Wood encouraged Americans to use the upcoming semiquincentennial as a moment to contemplate what distinguishes the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a speech at the American Enterprise Institute last November, Wood encouraged Americans to use the upcoming semiquincentennial as a moment to contemplate what distinguishes the United States. {{/usCountry}}

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“To be an American is not to be someone, but to believe in something,” he stated. “That is why we are at heart a credo nation, and that is why the 250th anniversary of the Declaration next year is so important.”

In 2011, President Obama honored Wood with a National Humanities Medal.

A native of Massachusetts, Wood obtained his bachelor's degree from Tufts University, followed by his master's and Ph.D. from Harvard University. Additionally, he served in the United States Air Force.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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