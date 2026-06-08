Canoga Park shooting: Father and 10-year-old twin sons killed at family gathering; chilling details out

A father and his twin sons have been discovered dead in what is believed to be a murder-suicide that took place during a family gathering. In Canoga Park, a father and his 10-year-old twin sons were discovered dead in a suspected murder-suicide. (Image for representation/AFP)

According to law enforcement, the man and his 10-year-old sons were found dead at a residence located in the 800 block of Owensmouth Avenue in the Canoga Park neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, NY POST reported.

Police were summoned to the location at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sunday and encountered grieving family members outside the home.

A a woman present at the location spoke to ABC7 Eyewitness News and said, “That’s just really sad. Two little kids and a dad. That’s a family. Nobody deserves that."

Canoga Park shooting: Police investigate what led to tragic shooting Authorities dedicated several hours to examining the scene, collecting evidence from the residence as they endeavored to piece together the events that preceded the fatalities.

The residence is located opposite Lanark Park, where a significant police presence attracted the attention of families and other visitors throughout the day.

KTLA reported that the incident might have taken place during a family gathering. Law enforcement has not disclosed any further information or confirmed the details leading up to the event.

Throughout the day, friends and local residents visited the site, many seeking to understand more about the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths.

“I felt like, even though we might not see their family, we thought that they needed some prayer and some thought, because, like, I don’t know, I know me personally, whether I know them or not, I would want to pray for someone’s healing and just overall as a person, because that’s really sad and I don’t wish that upon anybody,” the eyewitness said.

No additional injuries were reported in connection with the incident.