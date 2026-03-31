Why Providence mayor wants Iryna Zarutska's mural to be taken down, ‘Divisive and does not represent…’

The mayor of Rhode Island’s capital city wants a mural honoring slain Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to be taken down, referring to it as “divisive.” The mural, reportedly backed by Elon Musk, is located on the exterior of The Dark Lady, an LGBTQ+ club in downtown Providence. It remains incomplete, WJAR-TV reported. Why Providence mayor wants Iryna Zarutska's mural to be taken down (GoFundMe)

The office of Mayor Brett Smileytold the outlet that he wants it to be taken down. “The murder of the individual depicted in this mural was a devastating tragedy, but the misguided, isolating intent of those funding murals like the one across the county is divisive and does not represent Providence,” Smiley said in a statement.

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Smiley added that he continues to “encourage our community to support local artists whose work brings us closer together rather than divide us.”

Artist Ian Gaudreau, who started the work last week, said that his intention was never to make the tribute political.

When Musk learned about a project to memorialize Zarutska, he offered to donate $1 million in a September 2025 post on social media.

What happened to Iryna Zarutska? Zarutska, 23, was stabbed to death on a Charlotte light rail train by Decarlos Brown Jr last year. The 34-year-old career criminal ambushed Zarutska on the Lynx Blue Line just before 10 pm on August 22, as seen in surveillance footage.

President Donald Trump recently recounted the attack on Zarutska during his State of the Union address.

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“[Iryna’s killer] stood up and viciously slashed a knife through her neck and body. No one will ever forget, the people on that train. No one will ever forget the expression of terror on Iryna’s face as she looked up at her attacker in the last seconds of her life. She died instantly,” Trump said.

“She had escaped a brutal war only to be slain by a hardened criminal, set free to kill in America,” Trump added.

“Mrs. Zarutska, tonight I promise you that we will ensure justice for your magnificent daughter, Iryna,” he assured, as attendees applauded.