Graham Platner makes controversial call after Janel Mills exit; new tattoo, Reddit allegations emerge

As Maine's Senate race is heating up, Democrat Graham Platner made a controversial call after his primary rival Governor Janet Mills pulled out on Thursday. The progressive political outsider and oyster farmer will work to unseat Republican Sen Susan Collins now. The race is considered a must-win for Democrats, who need a net gain of four seats in November’s midterms to claim a Senate majority. Collins, 73, is widely viewed as the most vulnerable Republican up for reelection.

Graham Platner's latest move

Senate candidate from Maine Graham Platner speaks during a campaign event with the Maine AFL-CIO(Getty Images via AFP)

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It was revealed on Friday that Platner has decided to pull out of the upcoming Democratic primary debates. His campaign told the Portland Press Herald that the 41-year-old is instead focusing on beating Collins in November. He was scheduled to debate fellow Democrat David Costello.

Read More: Why Janet Mills walked away from senate race. Shocking reason behind Maine Gov's decision

CBS 13, which planned to host one of the debates, confirmed the new decision.

“I get the Platner camp’s logic in withdrawing from the 5 scheduled debates, yet this move cuts short important policy discussions and conversations and shortchanges Maine voters, most of whom haven’t fully focused on June’s primary election. I hope he’ll reconsider,” Costello, a former Maine government official, posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Graham Platner's Reddit, tatoo controversies

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{{^usCountry}} Platner's controversies, however, continue to follow him. The US Marine and Army veteran, who served four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, had praised Hamas's military tactics on Reddit. The graphic video showing a 2014 Hamas raid that killed at least five Israeli soldiers had surfaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Platner's controversies, however, continue to follow him. The US Marine and Army veteran, who served four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, had praised Hamas's military tactics on Reddit. The graphic video showing a 2014 Hamas raid that killed at least five Israeli soldiers had surfaced. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Platner's now-deleted Reddit profile was reportedly under the username ‘P-Hustle’. He wrote, "Looks like an all around well executed and successful small unit raid to me." His comments appeared on the Reddit forum r/CombatFootage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Platner's now-deleted Reddit profile was reportedly under the username ‘P-Hustle’. He wrote, "Looks like an all around well executed and successful small unit raid to me." His comments appeared on the Reddit forum r/CombatFootage. {{/usCountry}}

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Another controversy follows the Democratic candidate. He faced intense scrutiny over a chest tattoo resembling the Nazi Totenkopf (death's head) symbol. Platner said he got the tattoo in 2007 when he was in Croatia. He covered it up with another tattoo. The new design is a Celtic knot with a dog-like creature.

Platner significantly outraised Mills, bringing in $7.8 million to her $2.6 million last year. The Republican party has already committed tens of millions of dollars to backing Collins in the general election, which looks to be one of the hardest-fought nationwide this cycle.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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