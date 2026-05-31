Graham Platner's shirtless towel-only selfie on Kik 'predator's paradise' app exposed

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner continues to be in the headlines after reports on Saturday alleged that he kept up an active profile on Kik, a messaging service that has often garnered attention due to safety issues and its usage for anonymous chats.

Fresh reports allege Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner maintained an active Kik account linked to sexually explicit messaging Photographer: Sophie Park/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

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The latest revelations come as Platner’s campaign continues to grapple with controversies involving past social media posts, allegations about sexually explicit messages and criticism over a tattoo widely associated with Nazi symbolism.

Read more: Graham Platner accused of sending sexually explicit texts to women; wife weighs in

Graham Platner's half-naked profile picture on Kik

According to reports by the New York Post, Platner allegedly operated a Kik account under the username “phustle0331,” a handle reportedly similar to usernames he has used on other platforms like Reddit.

The New York Post shared the profile photo from the Kik account, which shows a shirtless man with tattoos that appeared consistent with those publicly associated with Platner.

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{{^usCountry}} Platner is only wearing a towel in the photo. His entire chest is bare, and numerous tattoos are visible. He appears to be taking a picture of himself in a mirror while standing in a bathroom, but his head cannot be seen in the image. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Platner is only wearing a towel in the photo. His entire chest is bare, and numerous tattoos are visible. He appears to be taking a picture of himself in a mirror while standing in a bathroom, but his head cannot be seen in the image. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Other identifying elements include some tattoos, like the one in Asian script on his right chest and two arm sleeves. However, his infamous "Totenkopf" skull and crossbones tattoo is obscured by his hand. The skull and crossbones design represented the Nazi SS death squads who murdered six million Jews during the Holocaust. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other identifying elements include some tattoos, like the one in Asian script on his right chest and two arm sleeves. However, his infamous "Totenkopf" skull and crossbones tattoo is obscured by his hand. The skull and crossbones design represented the Nazi SS death squads who murdered six million Jews during the Holocaust. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Platner reportedly told media outlets that he had deleted the Kik application from his phone. But it appears he had not deleted the account itself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Platner reportedly told media outlets that he had deleted the Kik application from his phone. But it appears he had not deleted the account itself. {{/usCountry}}

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Forbes reported that about 60% of Kik's 15 million monthly active users are aged 13 to 24. The app has also been at the core of countless pedophilia scandals, according to the outlet. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation has also branded it a "predator's paradise".

The reports surfaced alongside allegations that he exchanged sexually explicit messages with multiple women during his marriage.

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Two controversies in a day

The controversy on Platner's Kik account surfaced after reports claimed Platner’s wife, Amy Gertner, informed campaign officials in 2025 that she had discovered sexually explicit messages that her husband sent to other women.

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According to The Wall Street Journal, the disclosure emerged during internal opposition research conducted by campaign staff as they prepared for potential attacks from political rivals.

In a statement released by Platner's campaign, Gertner said the couple sought counseling and worked through the issue privately. She criticized the public disclosure of details surrounding their marriage and said she continues to support Platner’s candidacy.

Former campaign political director Genevieve McDonald, who previously left the campaign amid separate controversies, reportedly argued that the Senate requires “moral clarity and integrity.”

Campaign faces a growing list of controversies

The Kik revelations arrive months after Platner faced backlash over resurfaced Reddit posts containing crude remarks about women, religion and military life.

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He also stated in 2013 that women who are afraid of being raped should not become so drunk that they "wind up having sex with someone they don't mean to." He has now apologized for the statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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