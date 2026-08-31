Grand Canyon flooding: Photos and videos show destruction after Bright Angel trail flash floods; several feared missing

A major flash flood hit parts of the Grand Canyon, Arizona on Saturday, leaving heavy damage in the Bright Angel area. Photos and videos from the area show the destruction caused by the sudden flooding.

Rescue teams evacuated dozens after a flash flood destroyed bridges and trails in the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Creek area. (Unsplash/ representative image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The National Park Service (NPS) is asking the public for information about hikers, backpackers and campers who may have been in the affected areas when the flood hit.

More than 20 people may be missing or unaccounted for, although the exact number is still unknown.

Here are the videos:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: ‘Lucky to have made it out’: Phantom Ranch evacuees recall harrowing Grand Canyon flash floods Flood destroys bridges, dozens evacuated {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: ‘Lucky to have made it out’: Phantom Ranch evacuees recall harrowing Grand Canyon flash floods Flood destroys bridges, dozens evacuated {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The flash flood hit around 2:30pm local time Saturday and caused "significant impacts" to infrastructure across Bright Angel Canyon, according to the Los Angeles Times. Nearly all footbridges were destroyed, cutting off hikers’ access to the creek.

At least 62 people were evacuated by air from the area on Sunday morning, according to Grand Canyon National Park staff. More evacuations were also underway from Cottonwood Campground, Phantom Ranch and nearby areas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

No injuries had been reported among the people who were evacuated as of Sunday morning, according to the Spokesman.

The evacuees were taken to the Maswik Lodge Cafeteria on the South Rim, where the American Red Cross is helping them.

Also follow: Nepal floods LIVE

Trails, bridges and river closed until further notice

Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, the Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins, and the entire North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch are closed until further notice, the Park Service said.

The Black Bridge and Silver Bridge over the Colorado River are also closed until further notice. There is no estimated date for when they will reopen.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Colorado River is also closed because of metal structures and debris, according to the NPS, as reported by the Spokesman.

"There is currently no estimated reopening date for these areas and other inner canyon closures may be necessary," the Park Service said in a statement.

The Park Service has urged people to stay away from the closed areas.

Up to 20 people feared missing after flash flood

The National Park Service is asking for the public's help to find as many as 20 people who may be missing after a major flash flood hit the Grand Canyon on Saturday.

"If you know of hikers or backpackers who were in the Bright Angel Creek corridor on August 29, or if you had a campground reservation in the affected area, please contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch," the agency wrote in a news release and on social media on Sunday afternoon.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This includes people who may have been traveling along the North Kaibab Trail from the trailhead to Phantom Ranch, staying at Bright Angel Campground, or traveling or staying in the area known as "the Box," north of Phantom Ranch, officials said.