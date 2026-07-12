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Great Lakes Crossing Outlets mall shooting update: What happened in Auburn Hills, Michigan? Authorities share details

Two people were injured, and one suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

Published on: Jul 12, 2026 03:56 AM IST
By Shirin Gupta
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Two people were injured and one suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on Saturday.

Two people were injured, and one suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. There is no ongoing threat to the public. (Unsplash)
Two people were injured, and one suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. There is no ongoing threat to the public. (Unsplash)

Authorities said there is no ongoing danger to the public as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. “Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel and investigators to safely conduct their investigation,” the Sheriff's Office said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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