Great Lakes Crossing Outlets mall shooting update: What happened in Auburn Hills, Michigan? Authorities share details

Two people were injured and one suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on Saturday.
Authorities said there is no ongoing danger to the public as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. “Please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel and investigators to safely conduct their investigation,” the Sheriff's Office said.
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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