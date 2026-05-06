Green Card alert: New USCIS guidelines implement stricter FBI vetting, who will be affected?

While reviewing the FBI database for the purpose of vetting immigration applications is not a new process, the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) has now acquired increased access to the federal agency's criminal history information as a new, enhanced security verification process commences.

The USCIS is enhancing immigration application vetting by gaining more access to FBI criminal history data.

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According to CBS News, the administration has requested a temporary halt on certain cases while these new changes are being put into effect. Last week, the USCIS has issued internal guidance to its officers, instructing them to resubmit pending applications for immigration benefits, which include asylum, Green Cards, and US citizenship, for deeper FBI background checks.

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Officers have been instructed to avoid approving any pending cases that have not yet undergone the comprehensive background checks.

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{{^usCountry}} The order instructed the Justice Department, which supervises the FBI, to grant USCIS access to its criminal history database “to the maximum extent permitted by law” in order to identify criminal individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order instructed the Justice Department, which supervises the FBI, to grant USCIS access to its criminal history database “to the maximum extent permitted by law” in order to identify criminal individuals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Such criminal actors may include foreign nationals with criminal histories who have entered or remained in the United States in violation of the immigration laws of the United States or who otherwise seek to violate the criminal laws of the United States,” Trump stated in his order. Who will be impacted by new vetting process? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Such criminal actors may include foreign nationals with criminal histories who have entered or remained in the United States in violation of the immigration laws of the United States or who otherwise seek to violate the criminal laws of the United States,” Trump stated in his order. Who will be impacted by new vetting process? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The improved verification processes will impact outstanding benefit applications that require applicants to provide fingerprints, including applications for Green Cards (permanent residency in the U.S.) and naturalization, as stated in the internal guidelines. This will also extend to sponsorship petitions submitted for the relatives or fiancées of US citizens or Green Card holders. Fingerprint-based screenings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The improved verification processes will impact outstanding benefit applications that require applicants to provide fingerprints, including applications for Green Cards (permanent residency in the U.S.) and naturalization, as stated in the internal guidelines. This will also extend to sponsorship petitions submitted for the relatives or fiancées of US citizens or Green Card holders. Fingerprint-based screenings {{/usCountry}}

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USCIS officers were instructed to re-submit fingerprint-based screenings if the FBI information pertaining to the relevant cases was obtained before April 27. Officers were informed that resubmissions are not required if they plan to deny an application.

"Processing is ongoing as we apply these enhanced background check requirements. Any delay in decision issuance should be brief and resolved shortly," USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler told CBS News, adding that "USCIS will always prioritize the safety of the American people."

The enhanced security screenings is the latest effort by the Trump administration to rigorously evaluate people seeking immigration benefits and to restrict access to the US immigration system.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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