Green Card applicant's interview waved, approval received in 68 days despite being from ‘restricted’ countries

A Green Card applicant has recounted their success story following the approval of their I-485 application. The individual shared on Reddit that this outcome was entirely unexpected, as they had anticipated receiving a notice for an interview.

What is the function of Form I-485?

The Reddit post sparked discussions among users sharing their own visa experiences, ranging from congratulations to frustrations over lengthy processing delays and varying timelines. (X/@unumihaimedia)

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Form I-485, known as the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, allows an individual in the United States to seek lawful permanent resident status, commonly referred to as a ‘Green Card’.

If you submitted Forms I-130 and I-485 simultaneously, both forms are typically approved concurrently. In such instances, your Green Card should arrive within two weeks. However, if you fall under the preference category, the wait time for obtaining a Green Card can range from 2 to 17 years, depending on your specific category.

Here's what Redditor said on Green Card approval timeline

While HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the Reddit post, the user further shared the timeline, which states, “Receipt notice - April 27, Biometrics scheduled - May 7, Biometrics completed - May 28 and Case approved - July 2.”

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{{^usCountry}} The applicant further claimed that they are from one of the "restricted" countries, but have resided in the US for an extended period under a different visa category. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The applicant further claimed that they are from one of the "restricted" countries, but have resided in the US for an extended period under a different visa category. {{/usCountry}}

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“I'm grateful for the information from posts in different sub-Reddits, which helped to manage my expectations and navigate my journey. I eagerly await my GC in the mail! Thank you all,” the Reddit post further read.

Also Read: Green card alert: Applicants to see major changes amid new immigration rules, increased wait times

Updates on immigrant visa processing for nationalities considered at high risk of reliance

On January 14, the administration of Donald Trump declared an indefinite suspension of visa processing for individuals from 75 nations, marking the most recent initiative to further Trump's immigration policy. The countries included in this list are Afghanistan, Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Russia, and Somalia.

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As of January 21, 2026, the Department of State has suspended all visa issuances for immigrant visa applicants from the following countries: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Redditors react

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Meanwhile, the post garnered attention of several netizens, who shared their visa and Green Card applications experience.

“Still here waiting on my renewal 10 year I90 since August of last year. Lucky you got it so fast,” one person wrote.

“68 days is lightning. I've seen cases drag past a year while folks wait for an interview. Your prior visa status built enough of a paper trail to skip that step. Restricted country makes the waiver stand out, usually that flags for an in-person look. The 10-day turnaround from receipt to biometrics is also quick. Card production might take a week or two, then USPS adds a few days. Don't bank on this timeline repeating for everyone else. Congrats, now go renew that license,” another commented.

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“Why would you think people here care about your 68 day approval when they are waiting for 12 months plus? Is it designed to make them feel better?” a third Redditor remarked.