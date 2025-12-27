Green Card travel rules update: New systems at airports; biometric checks, 19 countries in focus

Green Card travel rules: New restrictions and immigration protocols issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) go into effect on Friday, December 26, 2025. These will include additional biometric checks and heightened scrutiny of green card holders. Green Card holders will face additional security checks on airports(Bloomberg)

This comes weeks after President Donald Trump's administration introduced these measures, authorizing federal authorities to monitor the international travel of non-US citizens, including permanent residents. A list of 19 countries was published, with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) ordered to conduct reviews of already allotted green cards.

What are the new Green Card rules and systems?

Biometric Entry-Exit System

US Customs and Border Protection has expanded its biometric screening rules to cover all foreign nationals, even lawful permanent residents. The policy now applies at airports, land borders, and seaports whenever a traveler enters or leaves the United States. Previously exempt groups, such as minors under 14 and seniors over 79, are also included under the updated requirements.

As part of the process, CBP officers will photograph travelers and may additionally capture fingerprints or iris scans. These biometric details are then verified against a traveler’s existing records through the agency’s Traveler Verification Service.

19 countries

The USCIS will conduct additional reveiews for citizens from 19 countries—Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

What do these changes mean for Green Card holders?

Green card holders should be prepared for several key implications under the updated policy:

First, biometric screening will now be routine at all US entry and exit points. Permanent residents can expect to be photographed, and in some cases fingerprinted, every time they cross the border, whether they are arriving or departing.

Second, travelers may face closer inspection during border checks. This heightened review is likely to be more pronounced for individuals associated with the 19 countries currently under increased monitoring.

Third, maintaining complete and accurate documentation will be essential. Green card holders should ensure their records and travel papers are current so they can respond quickly if officials request verification or additional information.

Finally, applicants should anticipate possible uncertainty in processing times. The new measures could contribute to slower review periods for both ongoing and future applications involving green cards or visas.

The rollout of the biometric entry-exit system will continue over the next three to five years, starting with major airports and expanding to land and sea ports. The DHS is expected to issue additional guidance on these protocols.