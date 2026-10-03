A major fire has erupted at M & M Waste Oil Service located in Greer, South Carolina, producing substantial smoke columns that rise into the atmosphere while firefighting teams from various departments make efforts to suppress the flames.

The Greer Fire Department has closed part of Wade Hampton Boulevard due to a large fire at M & M Waste Oil Service. ( AZ Intel)

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The incident occurred at a waste and recycling facility situated on East Wade Hampton Boulevard, with the Greer Fire Department reporting that personnel were dispatched to the site in response to reports regarding a commercial vehicle fire.

Greer Fire video shows large plumes of smoke

Pictures and videos from the incident location revealed a substantial plume of smoke emanating from an enclosed area adjacent to the facility. Flames were seen spreading across the ground surface and surrounding containers holding various materials. Firefighting personnel continue their presence at the location, actively working to suppress and control the fire.

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Is Wade Hampton Boulevard closed?

{{^usCountry}} The fire has also created traffic disruptions in the surrounding area. The Greer Fire Department has implemented a closure on a portion of Wade Hampton Boulevard to allow emergency personnel to address the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fire has also created traffic disruptions in the surrounding area. The Greer Fire Department has implemented a closure on a portion of Wade Hampton Boulevard to allow emergency personnel to address the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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The public has been advised to reduce speed, remain vigilant, and provide adequate clearance for firefighting teams and other emergency responders to perform their duties.

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The roadway closure is anticipated to persist throughout the duration of firefighting efforts. At this time, the fire department has not disclosed information regarding the fire's origin, the scope of destruction, or any potential injuries.