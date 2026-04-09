Grindr hosting White House Correspondents’ dinner? Fact-checking viral claim about dating app

Several social media accounts on X claimed that Grindr the gay dating app was hosting the White House Correspondents' dinner, causing a buzz. The White House is seen in the background with a LGBTQ flag in front. (X/@MarioNawfal)

“Grindr, the gay dating app, will host its first-ever White House Correspondents’ Dinner party, joining the lineup of events ahead of the April 25 WHCA dinner,” one shared on X. Another added “The White House is set to host Grindr, the popular gay hookup app, for its first White House Correspondents’ Dinner party.”

Yet another influencer wrote in all caps “GRINDR TO HOST WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER,” pushing it as ‘breaking’ information.

Grindr to host White House Correspondents’ Dinner? Grindr is hosting the “White House Correspondents’ dinner Weekend Party”, which is the night before the main event. It has been dubbed ‘nerd prom’ for many years, The Hill reported.

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Thus, Grindr is not hosting the correspondents' dinner itself, but a party prior to the dinner. Grok fact-checked the claims on X saying "Grindr is hosting its first "White House Correspondents’ Dinner Weekend Party" the night before the actual WHCA dinner (April 25, 2026), in Georgetown. The main event is entertained by mentalist Oz Pearlman—not Grindr. It's a side event to connect policymakers, journalists, and LGBTQ leaders."

Joe Hack, Grindr’s head of global government affairs, spoke about what inspired Grindr to join the event lineup tied to the correspondents' dinner. Speaking to ITK, he said “Grindr represents a global community with real stakes in Washington. The issues being debated here — HIV funding, privacy and online safety, LGBTQ+ family rights — are daily life for our community.”

He added “Nobody does connections like Grindr, and WHCD weekend is the most iconic place in the country to make them. We figured it was time to host.”

The news of Grindr joining the lineup has caused a buzz as well. "Grindr Crashes the "Nerd Prom." For the first time ever, Grindr is hosting an official party during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) weekend. The app joins heavyweights like Puck and UTA for the April 25 festivities," one page commented.