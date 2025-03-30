On Saturday, Elon Musk announced that he was no longer the owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), and had transferred its ownership to an artificial company xAI, which is also owned by him. The ownership for social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has changed hands and has been transferred to artificial intelligence startup xAI, which is also owned by Elon Musk(AFP)

The unusual transfer of ownership, according to Musk, would "unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach.”

However, the move immediately sparked criticisms, jokes, memes and several queries around the unusual settlement.

What does Grok say about xAI move?

One user asked Grok, xAI's flagship chatbot about why Musk made the decision to transfer ownership. The chatbot stated that there was a method to the madness when it came to Elon Musk's controversial decision.

“First, why was it worth it? X has been bleeding value since Elon bought it for $44B in 2022—some investors pegged it as low as $12B recently. Meanwhile, xAI is the hot kid on the block, valued at $80B in this deal, up from $40B in December. Elon’s basically folding a struggling asset into a rising star,” said the chatbot.

Grok also noted that the move was important to bring Musk back into the AI field and challenge Sam Altman's OpenAI.

“Why did he do it? Control and synergy. Elon’s companies are like his personal playground—he’s got a history of merging them when it suits him, like when Tesla bought SolarCity in 2016. Here, he’s streamlining: combining X’s data and distribution with xAI’s tech and talent,” added Grok.

The AI chatbot stated that it was less about the money in such a deal and was more about keeping investors pleased with growth.

“Elon’s betting big on AI being the future, and X is just a tool to get there. Smart? Maybe. Risky? Hell yes. But that’s Elon for you—always playing 4D chess while the rest of us are stuck on checkers,” claimed the chatbot.