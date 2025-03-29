Elon Musk's Grok, a free artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot designed by xAI, is facing some errors in different parts of the world amid the Ghibli trend. Several users complained on social media that they cannot access the Artificial Intelligence platform. Elon Musk's Grok tops US Google Play Store, surpassing ChatGPT, TikTok(AFP FILE )

Users on X revealed that they are receiving an “internal error: failed to send request” message upon accessing Grok and even “restarting the app doesn't help”.

Reacting to Musk's announcement that xAI has acquired X in all-stock transaction, one X user asked him to “FIRST fix Grok”.

“Can't access my chat history and often get “Grok was unable to finish replying” errors despite paying for the premium version!” the tweet added.

Musk's Grok fetches number 1 stop at Google Play Store

Meanwhile, Musk declared that Grok has grabbed the number position in the US on the Google Play Store. Its rank on Google Play Store as the most popular free available app is followed by ChatGPT and TikTok.

Taking to X, Musk shared a screenshot, showing Grok's dominance over TikTok and ChatGPT in the “Top Free” category. “Cool, @Grok is #1 on Android!” he wrote.

With a rating of 4.9 stars, Grok is ranked first in the shared screenshot, followed by OpenAI's ChatGPT and the Chinese app TikTok, which have ratings of 4.8 and 4.1 stars, respectively.

While Grok has received mixed reviews on X, with some users praising its ability to search and others criticizing its noise and ethical issues, Musk's post underscores Grok's expanding reach on Android.

In 2023, Musk's xAI business introduced Grok, a conversational generative (gen) AI chatbot. Grok is capable of texting and chatting with people, just like ChatGPT and other AI technologies. It is intended to respond to questions that are innovative and thought-provoking with witty, “rebellious” answers. According to some reports, it can answer “spicy” questions that most traditional AI systems are unable to. It can be accessed with a subscription to Premium+ X.