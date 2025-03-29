Menu Explore
Elon Musk's X back up after brief outage in the US

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2025 04:44 AM IST

The social media platform registered more than 50,000 complaints after users in the US faced issues

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Friday recovered after a short outage that impacted thousands of users in the US, according to DownDetector, a website that monitors online service interruptions.

Social media platform X faced a brief outage targeting its US users on Friday(AFP)
Social media platform X faced a brief outage targeting its US users on Friday(AFP)

More than 53,000 people had reported that the platform was down, at 2:46 pm eastern time. The current outage was restricted to users in America, with users in India, Europe and other regions reporting that the application was working normally for them.

About 58% of reports on DownDetector indicated issues accessing X’s app, while 35% were about the website not working and just 7% of reporters had issues with server connection.

X global outage

On March 10, X had faced a global outage, affecting thousands of users over the world, which Musk later attributed to a "cyberattack conducted from an IP address traced to Ukraine. He claimed that Ukrainian agents had caused the outage, as relations between US and Ukraine had soured following a meeting President Trump and President Zelensky.

There were reports of the outage from about 2,000 users in India, 18,000 in the US, and 10,000 in the UK.

A hacking group known as "Dark Storm Team" had claimed responsibility for the global outage in a post on Telegram.

In their post they claimed that they were responsible for “taking Twitter offline." The group also shared a screenshot of a real-time connectivity status page that displayed failed connection attempts from various locations around the globe.

The group is believed to be pro-Palestine and has targeted other platforms which support Israel. They had reportedly pledged to launch a series of cyberattacks targeting government websites of NATO countries, and other nations supporting Israel as well.

Elon Musk has not commented on the outage yet.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
