Elon Musk's X back up after brief outage in the US

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Friday recovered after a short outage that impacted thousands of users in the US, according to DownDetector, a website that monitors online service interruptions. Social media platform X faced a brief outage targeting its US users on Friday(AFP)

Also Read: Elon Musk stepping down as DOGE chief amid Tesla crisis? What we know

More than 53,000 people had reported that the platform was down, at 2:46 pm eastern time. The current outage was restricted to users in America, with users in India, Europe and other regions reporting that the application was working normally for them.

About 58% of reports on DownDetector indicated issues accessing X’s app, while 35% were about the website not working and just 7% of reporters had issues with server connection.

Also Read: Elon Musk mulls turning Trump government into an ‘Apple store-like experience’

X global outage

On March 10, X had faced a global outage, affecting thousands of users over the world, which Musk later attributed to a "cyberattack conducted from an IP address traced to Ukraine. He claimed that Ukrainian agents had caused the outage, as relations between US and Ukraine had soured following a meeting President Trump and President Zelensky.

There were reports of the outage from about 2,000 users in India, 18,000 in the US, and 10,000 in the UK.

Also Read: Elon Musk's estranged daughter takes brutal swipe at him in TikTok video, ‘I look pretty good…’

A hacking group known as "Dark Storm Team" had claimed responsibility for the global outage in a post on Telegram.

In their post they claimed that they were responsible for “taking Twitter offline." The group also shared a screenshot of a real-time connectivity status page that displayed failed connection attempts from various locations around the globe.

The group is believed to be pro-Palestine and has targeted other platforms which support Israel. They had reportedly pledged to launch a series of cyberattacks targeting government websites of NATO countries, and other nations supporting Israel as well.

Elon Musk has not commented on the outage yet.