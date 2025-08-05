Ground stop at Orlando airport amid tornado warnings in Orange and Osceola counties, Florida

A tornado is set to hit near Lake Mary Jane, Florida, just southeast of Orlando. This comes after a “quick triple seabreeze collision,” as per Noah Bergren, the Weeknight Senior Meteorologist with Fox Orlando. The National Weather Service (NWS) also announced “Tornado Warning continues for Lake Mary Jane FL until 7:45 PM EDT" amid the ground stop announced for Orlando airport(Bloomberg)

“A brief tornado may have touched down around 7:15pm EDT around Nova Road just north of 528 in somewhat rural areas,” he said.

The meteorologist further noted that the tornado threat was now ‘probably’ over. The National Weather Service (NWS) also announced “Tornado Warning continues for Lake Mary Jane FL until 7:45 PM EDT.”

Orlando Airport ground stop

Amid the tornado warning, a ground stop for all flight operations has been announced at Orlando airport. This is due to inclement weather including thunderstorms.

Fox's weather service alert also noted that there was a severe thunderstorm warning in place in the area till 7:45 pm EDT, Monday. Citing the National Weather Service, the channel noted that Orlando's Osceola County and Orange County were at most risk.

There is a “significant threat to property or life,” as per the alert.

Orange County has a total population of 642, 865 people, as per the 2020 census. It has a land area of 191.3 square miles. Meanwhile, Osceola County is the 6th largest county in Florida, with 1,327.5 square miles of land area. As per the 2020 census, it has a population of 388,656.

What led to the tornado warning

As meteorologist Bergren explained, a triple seabreeze collision likely led to he tornado warning. A seabreeze collision usually takes place when breezes from different coastlines converge, usually inland. At the time of this convergence, there is a zone of rising air.

This can oftentimes lead to thunderstorms and increased rainfall, especially in areas where there are relatively weak winds.