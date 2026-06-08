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Ground stop in place at San Francisco International Airport, FAA alert says

A ground ‌stop is in place for San Francisco ⁠International ​Airport ​in California, the U.S ​Federal ​Aviation Administration said ‌in ⁠an advisory on ​Sunday.

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 11:12 am IST
By Sumanti Sen
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A ground ‌stop is in place for San Francisco ⁠International ​Airport ​in California, the U.S ​Federal ​Aviation Administration said ‌in ⁠an advisory on ​Sunday, June 7. No additional details have been provided.

Ground stop in place at San Francisco International Airport, FAA alert says(Pexel - representational image)

An X post by The Flight Expert says that the FAA has issued the following alert for San Francisco ⁠International ​Airport:

Alert type: GROUND STOP

Reason: Other / not reported

Average delay: Not reported

Affected regions: Major US Regions

Expires: 11:15 PM PDT

What we know so far

The ground stop applied to flights involving ⁠some Western U.S. air traffic control ​centers, an FAA notice that ​listed the duration of the ground stop as 9:53 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. PDT (0435 to 0615 GMT ​on Monday) revealed. However, it was lifted slightly ​before the end of that period.

Also Read | DC airport ground stop: FAA issues update on Potomac TRACON; first details on ‘chemical smell’

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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