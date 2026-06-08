Ground stop in place at San Francisco International Airport, FAA alert says
A ground stop is in place for San Francisco International Airport in California, the U.S Federal Aviation Administration said in an advisory on Sunday.
A ground stop is in place for San Francisco International Airport in California, the U.S Federal Aviation Administration said in an advisory on Sunday, June 7. No additional details have been provided.
An X post by The Flight Expert says that the FAA has issued the following alert for San Francisco International Airport:
Alert type: GROUND STOP
Reason: Other / not reported
Average delay: Not reported
Affected regions: Major US Regions
Expires: 11:15 PM PDT
What we know so far
The ground stop applied to flights involving some Western U.S. air traffic control centers, an FAA notice that listed the duration of the ground stop as 9:53 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. PDT (0435 to 0615 GMT on Monday) revealed. However, it was lifted slightly before the end of that period.
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More than 54 million passengers traveled through SFO in 2025, its website says. Various airlines operate from the airport, which is a United Airlines hub and offers many international flights to and from Asia in particular. The FAA said in March that it would impose new safety restrictions at SFO that would end up limiting certain landings and lead to some delays.{{/usCountry}}
More than 54 million passengers traveled through SFO in 2025, its website says. Various airlines operate from the airport, which is a United Airlines hub and offers many international flights to and from Asia in particular. The FAA said in March that it would impose new safety restrictions at SFO that would end up limiting certain landings and lead to some delays.{{/usCountry}}
The FAA says that a ground stop is declared when aircraft that meet a specific criteria need to remain on the ground. “The criteria may be airport specific, airspace specific, or equipment specific; for example, all departures to San Francisco, or all departures entering Yorktown sector, or all Category I and II aircraft going to Charlotte. GSs normally occur with little or no warning. Since GSs are one of the most restrictive methods of traffic management, alternative initiatives must be explored and implemented if appropriate,” it explains.{{/usCountry}}
The FAA says that a ground stop is declared when aircraft that meet a specific criteria need to remain on the ground. “The criteria may be airport specific, airspace specific, or equipment specific; for example, all departures to San Francisco, or all departures entering Yorktown sector, or all Category I and II aircraft going to Charlotte. GSs normally occur with little or no warning. Since GSs are one of the most restrictive methods of traffic management, alternative initiatives must be explored and implemented if appropriate,” it explains.{{/usCountry}}