Roman Atwood says FAA grounded his helicopter after viral Ashton Hall stunt investigation

YouTuber Roman Atwood has claimed that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded his helicopter following an investigation into a viral stunt video featuring fitness influencer Ashton Hall. The FAA grounded Roman Atwood's helicopter due to an expired certificate revealed during an investigation spurred by a viral stunt video (Roman Atwood Instagram )

In a detailed video from Atwood, he said that his helicopter had been grounded because of an expired certificate that was uncovered during the FAA probe.

The FAA was prompted because of a video that amassed more than 20 million Instagram views within 48 hours, showing Hall jumping from Atwood’s moving helicopter before sprinting alongside it while another rider on a dirtbike followed nearby.

Atwood said that the investigation intensified after an anonymous complaint was reportedly filed following Atwood publicly expressing frustration that Hall did not tag him in the original Instagram upload.

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Helicopter grounded after investigation into viral video Atwood shared a video updating his followers about his helicopter was grounded after the anonymous tip led the FAA to open an investigation.

“My helicopter is now grounded because of you, I hope you know,” Atwood said in the video. He added, “But you will not win, I will win. I will get my helicopter back.”

He further updated his followers that he will not be able to fly, not because of the anonymous tip or by any fault of him, but because of lack of paperwork.

He said, “The worst part is that the helicopter is grounded solely because of paperwork that isn't filed properly. It has nothing to do with me.” He continued, “The phone call called an investigation of me. They are gonna dig into the aircraft, airworthiness and the limitations.”

Atwood further attributes the situation as a “good thing” and something that he can “learn” from. He said, “I am meeting with the FAA on the 27th. This is going to be a good thing and I am going to be able to adjust my limitations airwothiness certificate and limitations to make it work better for us.”