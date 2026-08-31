Gtwist breaks silence after young Kick streamer is allegedly assaulted by dad on camera

Gtwist, a young Kick streamer, has addressed viewers after a disturbing livestream appeared to show his father physically grabbing him during a tense moment on camera. The clip, which is around two minutes long, spread across social media on August 30 and left the streamer crying before the broadcast ended. Gtwist later wrote, “Hey guys I’m fine but here’s the video i will try to stream.” His response has added another layer to the debate, with viewers questioning what happened during the livestream and whether the footage was genuine or staged.

Gtwist says he is fine after a disturbing livestream with his father, while viewers continue debating whether the incident was real. (Gtwist/X)

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Who is Gtwist, the young Kick streamer at the centre of the controversy?

There is limited verified information about Gtwist outside his streaming accounts. In a post addressed to Twitch, he wrote, “Hey @Twitch why do I keep getting banned I’m 13 and all I want to do is stream ever since my mom died I wanted to be a streamer I will be 14 September 14 please just let me stream ❤️”.

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{{^usCountry}} The post suggests he is 13 and says he will turn 14 on September 14. He also said that he wanted to become a streamer after his mother died. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post suggests he is 13 and says he will turn 14 on September 14. He also said that he wanted to become a streamer after his mother died. {{/usCountry}}

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The streamer appears to have been relatively unknown before the video suddenly drew widespread attention. He was broadcasting from a bedroom gaming setup when the incident took place.

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What happened to Gtwist during the livestream with his father?

The video shows Gtwist sitting in his room before an adult man, identified in reports as his father, enters. The man appears to make fun of Gtwist’s voice before grabbing him around the neck area and pulling him backwards. Gtwist then becomes visibly emotional and starts crying before ending the livestream.

The original VOD was reportedly removed, while copies of the footage continued to circulate online. Al Bawaba reported that Gtwist’s Kick account appeared to have been banned after the incident and that Kick was investigating the situation because of its rules covering violence and minors.

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People questioning whether the Gtwist incident was real

The footage has led to two very different reactions. Some viewers believe it shows a real family incident, while others have questioned whether the scene was planned for attention. There is currently no independently verified evidence that proves either explanation.

The debate became heated on X, where one user wrote, “If it’s real the dad is a huge loser. If it’s scripted the dad is a huge loser.” Another said, “We need a license to parent man because I’m tired of these low life’s becoming dads.” A third commenter wrote, “you’re dumb as f**k if you think this is real.”

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Beyond Gtwist's own message, other key details about the incident remain unconfirmed.