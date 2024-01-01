Gypsy Rose Blanchard breaks her silence after being released: ‘I’m finally free’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was accused of helping her boyfriend murder her abusive mother, has finally broken her silence on social media after being released from prison on parole on Thursday, December 28. Back in 2016, Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She admitted that she asked her boyfriend to fatally stab her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, to death in her sleep. Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was accused of helping her boyfriend murder her abusive mother, has finally broken her silence on social media after being released from prison on parole on Thursday, December 28 (gypsyrose_a_blanchard/Instagram)

‘I’m finally free’

“Hey everyone, this is Gypsy, I’m finally free. I just want to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I’ve been getting on social media. Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive. I really appreciate that. It’s nice to be home. I’m back home in Louisiana. I’m enjoying a beautiful day outside. And I’ve got a lot of really great things happening really soon,” Blanchard said in a TikTok video, which she also posted on Instagram.

She went on to remind her followers to watchThe Prison Confession of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a three-episode docuseries that will be featured on Lifetime next week. She also said she has released an ebook titled Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom. “It’s not a rehashing of everything that happened, it’s more of my reflection of everything that I’ve learned and experienced in the last eight and a half years,” she said.

In another video, she wished her supporters a happy new year’s eve. She said she was going to celebrate it with her husband, Chris Anderson, and her father and stepfather. “So we’re looking to ring in the new year together and it’s going to be really awesome to have some family time after so long,” she said.

How Gypsy Rose Blanchard was abused by her mother

Bhanchard, now 32, wassentenced to just ten years in prison after attorneys learned how she was abused by her mother. She experienced Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in which some kind of illness is faked, induced or exaggerated in a child by their caregiver. Dee Dee successfully convinced doctors and other people around her that Blanchard battled leukaemia and muscular dystrophy among other illnesses.

Blanchard confessed that she was in the house when Nicholas Godejohn, her partner, stabbed Dee Dee to death. She admitted that she did nothing to stop the crime.

Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2019 for the murder of Dee Dee. He confessed that he committed the crime only because Blanchard convinced him to, according to court filings, CNN reported.